Col. Francois Mariotti of France and Lt. Col. Oscar Flores-Silva of Peru represent the international officers on Fort Leavenworth as they place a wreath at the front of the room for post founder Brig. Gen. Henry Leavenworth during the Memorial Day ceremony May 31 at the Frontier Conference Center. The ceremony, normally conducted at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, was moved inside because of rain. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Combined Arms Center Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Helton and Maj. Gen. Donn Hill, deputy commanding general for education, CAC, place a wreath for post founder Brig. Gen. Henry Leavenworth at the front of the room during the Memorial Day ceremony May 31 at the Frontier Conference Center. The ceremony was moved inside because of rain. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Pvt. 1st Class William Westhoff plays taps after the salute battery fired a 21-gun salute from the parking lot during the Memorial Day ceremony May 31 at the Frontier Conference Center. The ceremony was moved indoors because of rain. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Chaplain (Col.) Michael Jeffries, Combined Arms Center command chaplain, right, delivers the invocation as the Memorial Day ceremony begins May 31 at the Frontier Conference Center. The ceremony was conducted indoors because of rain. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

four × two =