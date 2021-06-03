Home Community Memorial Day honors CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Memorial Day honors By ftleaven - June 3, 2021 198 0 Facebook Twitter Col. Francois Mariotti of France and Lt. Col. Oscar Flores-Silva of Peru represent the international officers on Fort Leavenworth as they place a wreath at the front of the room for post founder Brig. Gen. Henry Leavenworth during the Memorial Day ceremony May 31 at the Frontier Conference Center. The ceremony, normally conducted at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, was moved inside because of rain. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Combined Arms Center Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Helton and Maj. Gen. Donn Hill, deputy commanding general for education, CAC, place a wreath for post founder Brig. Gen. Henry Leavenworth at the front of the room during the Memorial Day ceremony May 31 at the Frontier Conference Center. The ceremony was moved inside because of rain. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Pvt. 1st Class William Westhoff plays taps after the salute battery fired a 21-gun salute from the parking lot during the Memorial Day ceremony May 31 at the Frontier Conference Center. The ceremony was moved indoors because of rain. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Chaplain (Col.) Michael Jeffries, Combined Arms Center command chaplain, right, delivers the invocation as the Memorial Day ceremony begins May 31 at the Frontier Conference Center. The ceremony was conducted indoors because of rain. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Martin takes command of CAC Frontier Six Sends SAMS conducts virtual graduation ceremony LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:four × two = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 76 ° F 77.7 ° 73.6 ° 68 % 0.8mph 1 % Sat 80 ° Sun 77 ° Mon 82 ° Tue 81 ° Wed 87 °