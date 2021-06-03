Tisha Swart-Entwistle | Combined Arms Center-Training Public Affairs

Col. Charles Lombardo, Combined Arms Center-Training deputy commander, was promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony May 28 at the Frontier Conference Center.



Ceremony narrator, Steven Hill from CAC-T, started the ceremony with some history about the star as the insignia for general officers that began with George Washington.

“The generals’ stars are the oldest rank insignia still in use in the United States’ Armed Forces,” Hill said.



Gen. Paul Funk II, commanding general of Training and Doctrine Command, presided over the ceremony and said that Lombardo has an extraordinary record of service.

“His promotion today is our Army’s recognition of his potential for service at the higher levels of complexity and the higher levels of responsibility and trust,” Funk said.



Funk talked about Lombardo’s different assignments as an armored cavalry officer across the United States, Europe and the Middle East, including combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Funk said that he and Lombardo have served together several times over the last 24 years.



“I have been in combat with Chuck Lombardo, I know his character, I know his professional acumen, I know his care and concern and how he leads with empathy,” Funk said. “He is brave, above and beyond reproach and absolutely a combat leader.”



Funk said that Lombardo has proven himself to be a visionary leader and someone who cared greatly about soldiers and their families in every one of his assignments.



“I can say with confidence that Chuck brings the intellectual horsepower the operational experience and the passion for our profession that will be required for our Army’s future success,” Funk said. “We will all benefit from his dynamic leadership as a general officer.”

Lombardo took time to thank and recognize groups of people he said helped him in his life and career, including leaders, teachers, family, civilians, peers and soldiers.



“This is your promotion. Anytime someone makes it to this point, it’s really on your backs,” Lombardo said. “I really want to honor you all; you enabled me and my family to get to this point.”



One of the people Lombardo recognized was his high school wrestling coach, friend and mentor Jim Borders. Borders presented Lombardo with the general officer belt, holster and pistol during the ceremony. Lombardo said Borders has been supportive over the years through graduations, changes of command, promotions and births.



“You have been a father to me and we are so thankful for your coaching back then and your love and commitment and your lifelong service to not only us but all the soldiers,” Lombardo said.



Lombardo finished his remarks by thanking all of the soldiers who have lifted “Team Lombardo” up through the years.



“They are the future, they are committed, they are resilient and they love their country,” Lombardo said.



Originally from Park Hills, Mo., Lombardo was commissioned into Armor in 1992 after graduating from Missouri State University. Lombardo assumed responsibility for CAC-T in July 2020. Before coming to CAC-T, he served with the NATO Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey.