Smith is an adult female domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She and her sister Wesson have already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
