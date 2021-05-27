Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Smith CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Smith By Lisa Sweet - May 27, 2021 347 0 Facebook Twitter Smith is an adult female domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She and her sister Wesson have already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Smith is an adult female domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She and her sister Wesson have already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hall of Fame inducts 4 more leaders Speaker recalls struggles of Filipino father Ninth-graders graduate from Patton JHS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:seven + twenty = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth overcast clouds enter location 62.5 ° F 65.2 ° 60 ° 90 % 0.8mph 90 % Tue 69 ° Wed 74 ° Thu 78 ° Fri 82 ° Sat 78 °