The Combined Arms Research Library Summer Reading Program pre-registration is open. To sign up, visit https://carl.beanstack.org/. For more information, visit https://carlcgsc.libguides.com/Community/SRP21.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation free drive-in movie showing of “Moana” is at dusk June 5 at the Frontier Conference Center parking lot.

Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services and the American Red Cross Virtual Youth Preparedness Presentation “Prepare with Pedro” for children kindergarten through second grade is at 10 a.m. June 5 and “Pillowcast Project” for children third through fifth grade is at 3 p.m. June 5. All presentations are on Microsoft Teams. For more information and to RSVP, e-mail rebecca.brumley@redcross.org.

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program Breastfeeding Support Group is 9-10 a.m. June 2 and 16. Location will be provided upon registration. To register, call 913-684-2800.

The next Exceptional Family Members Program recreational bowling is 2:30-4:30 p.m. June 5 at Strike Zone Bowling Center, 165 Fourth Street. Cost is free. For more information, call 913-684-2871.

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program will present free classes Newborn Care Basics 6-8 p.m. June 7 and Prenatal Breastfeeding 6-8 p.m. June 14, and Terrific Toddlers 12:30-2 p.m. June 25 Locations will be provided upon registration. To register, call 913-684-2800.

The Army Emergency Relief Campaign has been extended to June 15. See unit campaign representatives or call Army Community Service at 913-684-2800 for more information.

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program Stroller Walk is 10-11 a.m. every Friday. Location is provided upon registration. To register, call 913-684-2800.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is looking for volunteers for the 2021-2022 year. Open positions include second vice president and community assistance chair. For more information or to apply, visit https://form.jotform.com/210347638637158.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended waivers that allow all children to continue to receive free meals this summer when schools are out of session. Summer meal sites are for youth age 18 and under to receive meals at no cost in a safe environment. The meals are also available to people over age 18 with mental or physical disabilities. To find a site, visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.

Motorcycle safety courses are now available. The next Basic Rider Course is June 3-4. For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/my-fort/all-services/safety.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service is now allowing all Department of Defense civilians shopping access. A DoD civilian Common Access Card must be presented. For more information, call 913-651-7270.

Fort Leavenworth Household Hazardous Waste drop off is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 810 McClellan Ave. Ring the doorbell for assistance. Items accepted include batteries, CFL bulbs, gas cans and propane bottles. Used oil, antifreeze and tires are accepted at the Auto Crafts Shop, 911 McClellan Ave. Cardboard, plastic containers, glass, electrical and electronics, cans and scrap metal are accepted at the recycle yard on W. Warehouse Road. Items not accepted include styrene foam, plastic bags/film, wood, furniture, mattresses, plastic toys, construction/demolition debris and yard waste.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Fitness Camp enrollment is open online. The camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-14 June 14-17, June 28 through July 1, and Aug. 9-12 at Normandy Field. Cost is $40 per session. A 15 percent sibling discount is available. The camp will focus on dynamic stretching and warm-up, body weight exercise, speed and agility, and plyometric and core exercise. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Summer Camps enrollment is open online. Baseball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 19-22. Cost is $40. Basketball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 26-29. Cost is $40. Challenger International Soccer Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 3-4 for $95; 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 4-5 years for $110; 9 a.m. to noon for ages 6-8 years for $139; and 1-4 p.m. for ages 9-14 years for $139. Camp dates are June 7-11, July 12-16 and Aug. 2-6. A 15 percent discount is available for siblings. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

The USDB Sales Store is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No more than 10 patrons and staff are allowed in the store at a time; no children.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 913-651-6768.

Child and Youth Services summer Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills enrollment is now open. For all SKIES class details, fees and enrollment, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

Swim instruction is available for private and mini-group classes for children ages 5 and older. For more information, call 913-684-3207 or text 913-704-7595.