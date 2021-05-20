The Fort Leavenworth Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance is at 11 a.m. May 21 in DePuy Auditorium at Eisenhower Hall. Seating is limited, but the event will be streamed live on the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Facebook page. For more information or to RSVP, e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.CAC.mbx.eo@mail.mil or call 913-684-1694.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Pitch Hit and Run is 5-7 p.m. May 21 at Doniphan Field. Baseball and softball divisions are for players ages 7-14 (as of July 17, 2021). Pitch Hit and Run categories are for boys and girls ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. To register, visit https://pitchhitrun2021.leagueapps.com/events/2244643. There are also Junior Home Run Derby contest categories for boys and girls ages 12 and under and 12-14. To register, visit https://jrhrd2021.leagueapps.com/events/2244463. For more information, call 913-684-7525.

The Combined Arms Research Library Summer Reading Program pre-registration is open. To sign up, visit https://carl.beanstack.org/. For more information, visit https://carlcgsc.libguides.com/Community/SRP21.

Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services and the American Red Cross Virtual Youth Preparedness Presentation “Prepare with Pedro” for children kindergarten through second grade is at 10 a.m. May 22 and June 5 and “Pillowcast Project” for children third through fifth grade is at 3 p.m. May 22 and June 5. All presentations are on Microsoft Teams. For more information and to RSVP, e-mail rebecca.brumley@redcross.org.

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program Breastfeeding Support Group is 9-10 a.m. June 2 and 16. Location will be provided upon registration. To register, call 913-684-2800.

The next Exceptional Family Members Program recreational bowling is 2:30-4:30 p.m. June 5 at Strike Zone Bowling Center, 165 Fourth Street. Cost is free. For more information, call 913-684-2871.

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program will presentfree classes Newborn Care Basics 6-8 p.m. June 7 and Prenatal Breastfeeding 6-8 p.m. June 14, and Terrific Toddlers 12:30-2 p.m. June 25 Locations will be provided upon registration. To register, call 913-684-2800.

The Army Emergency Relief Campaign has been extended to June 15. See unit campaign representatives or call Army Community Service at 913-684-2800 for more information.

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program Stroller Walk is 10-11 a.m. every Friday. Location is provided upon registration. To register, call 913-684-2800.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is looking for volunteers for the 2021-2022 year. Open positions include second vice president and community assistance chair. For more information or to apply, visit https://form.jotform.com/210347638637158.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended waivers that allow all children to continue to receive free meals this summer when schools are out of session. Summer meal sites are for youth age 18 and under to receive meals at no cost in a safe environment. The meals are also available to people over age 18 with mental or physical disabilities. To find a site, visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.

Motorcycle safety courses are now available. The next Basic Rider Course is June 3-4. For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/ index.php/my-fort/all-services/safety.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service is now allowing all Department of Defense civilians shopping access. A DoD civilian Common Access Card must be presented. For more information, call 913-651-7270.

Fort Leavenworth Household Hazardous Waste drop off is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 810 McClellan Ave. Ring the doorbell for assistance. Items accepted include batteries, CFL bulbs, gas cans and propane bottles. Used oil, antifreeze and tires are accepted at the Auto Crafts Shop, 911 McClellan Ave. Cardboard, plastic containers, glass, electrical and electronics, cans and scrap metal are accepted at the recycle yard on W. Warehouse Road. Items not accepted include styrene foam, plastic bags/film, wood, furniture, mattresses, plastic toys, construction/demolition debris and yard waste.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Fitness Camp enrollment is open online. The camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-14 June 14-17, June 28 through July 1, and Aug. 9-12 at Normandy Field. Cost is $40 per session. A 15 percent sibling discount is available. The camp will focus on dynamic stretching and warm-up, body weight exercise, speed and agility, and plyometric and core exercise. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138. For more information call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Summer Camps enrollment is open online. Baseball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 19-22. Cost is $40. Basketball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 26-29. Cost is $40. Challenger International Soccer Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 3-4 for $95; 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 4-5 years for $110; 9 a.m. to noon for ages 6-8 years for $139; and 1-4 p.m. for ages 9-14 years for $139. Camp dates are June 7-11, July 12-16 and Aug. 2-6. A 15 percent discount is available for siblings. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

The Strike Zone Bowling Center and snack bar is open. New hours are 4:30-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4:30-8 p.m. Sunday. The snack bar closes one hour before the bowling lanes. For more information, call 913-651-2195.