Tisha Swart-Entwistle | Combined Arms Center-Training Public Affairs

Three Fort Leavenworth soldiers and a civilian employee were presented French military medals for their efforts supporting exercise Warfighter 21-4 during a ceremony May 13 at Zais Park.



Warfighter 21-4 took months of planning and is considered the largest exercise for the Mission Command Training Program in 35 years and the largest multinational exercise in that same timeframe. The 15-day exercise’s principal units were III Corps, the U.K. 3rd Division and the French 3rd Division. Warfighter 21-4 concluded April 15 at Fort Hood, Texas.

Combined Arms Center-Training Deputy Commander Col. Charles Lombardo talks with fellow French National Defence Medal recipients and ceremony guests May 13 at Zais Park. Lombardo, Mission Command Training Program Operations Group Plex Chief Col. Eric Puls, MCPT lead planner Maj. Peter Coffman and Civilian Deputy to the MCTP Commander Myron Reineke were awarded the medals for their work with Warfighter 21-4, a 15-day exercise in April with III Corps, the U.K. 3rd Division and the French 3rd Division. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



French Army Liaison Officer Col. Francois Mariotti hosted an award ceremony during which he presented awards to Col. Charles Lombardo, deputy commander for Combined Arms Center-Training; Col. Eric Puls, chief of MCTP’s Operations Group Plex; Maj. Peter Coffman, lead planner for Warfighter 21-4; and Myron Reineke, civilian deputy to the MCTP commander.



Mariotti said the training was a milestone in the strategic relationship between the U.S. and French armies.



“At a moment when both armies are modernizing and follow a 10 years’ path toward full capability in high intensity/broad spectrum combat, it was also a particularly beneficial moment for improving training and interoperability,” Mariotti said.



He said the exercise helped with learning how to fight with combined multinational large units in large-scale combat.



“France wants to show its greatest esteem to the American ally and also share that moment with the numerous allies we have all around the world and in our heart,” Mariotti said. “Let France show its gratitude to all of them with presenting to you four Médaille de la Défense nationale (French National Defence Medal).”

French National Defence Medal recipients Mission Command Training Program lead planner Maj. Peter Coffman and Civilian Deputy to the MCTP Commander Myron Reineke listen to French Army liaison officer Col. Francois Mariotti as he concludes the award ceremony May 13 at Zais Park. Coffman, Reineke, Combined Arms Center-Training Deputy Commander Col. Charles Lombardo and MCTP Operations Group Plex Chief Col. Eric Puls were awarded the medals for their work with Warfighter 21-4, a 15-day exercise in April at Fort Hood, Texas, with III Corps, the U.K. 3rd Division and the French 3rd Division. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The French National Defence Medal is awarded to French civilians and foreign military personnel or civilians who have rendered honorable services particularly important to the defense of France. The medal has three levels: bronze, silver and gold, with gold being the highest level.



Mariotti presented Lombardo and Puls with the gold medals, Coffman with the silver and Reineke with the bronze.

French Army Liaison Officer Col. Francois Mariotti pins Combined Arms Center-Training Deputy Commander Col. Charles Lombardo with the French National Defence Medal during a ceremony May 13 at Zais Park. Mission Command Training Program Operations Group Plex Chief Col. Eric Puls, MCTP lead planner Maj. Peter Coffman and Civilian Deputy to the MCTP Commander Myron Reineke were also presented French National Defence Medals during the ceremony. The men received the medals for their work with Warfighter 21-4, a 15-day exercise in April at Fort Hood, Texas, with III Corps, the U.K. 3rd Division and the French 3rd Division. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



CAC International Liaison Program Director Robert Greene said awards like these are really an honor.



“There have been very few awards at this level that have been generated by actions done here at the Combined Arms Center,” Greene said.



A warfighter exercise is designed for corps and divisions to train for large scale combat operations. Much of Warfighter 21-4 was conducted virtually, so some of the more than 3,000 soldiers involved were scattered across the globe.

Civilian Deputy to the Mission Command Training Program Commander Myron Reineke, right, returns French Army Liaison Officer Col. Francois Mariotti’s salute during a ceremony presenting Reineke, Combined Arms Center-Training Deputy Commander Col. Charles Lombardo, MCTP Operations Group Plex Chief Col. Eric Puls and MCTP lead planner Maj. Peter Coffman with French National Defence Medals May 13 at Zais Park. The men received the medals for their work with Warfighter 21-4, a 15-day exercise in April at Fort Hood, Texas, with III Corps, the U.K. 3rd Division and the French 3rd Division. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



During a visit to Fort Hood April 15, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville talked about the work the soldiers and civilians did to support the exercise.

Mission Command Training Program Operations Group Plex Chief Col. Eric Puls talks with fellow French National Defence Medal recipient Civilian Deputy to the MCTP Commander Myron Reineke after a ceremony May 13 at Zais Park. Combined Arms Center-Training Deputy Commander Col. Charles Lombardo and MCTP lead planner Maj. Peter Coffman also received the medals during the ceremony for their work with Warfighter 21-4, a 15-day exercise in April at Fort Hood, Texas, with III Corps, the U.K. 3rd Division and the French 3rd Division. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“I’m very proud of what they did. They overcame some significant obstacles to include COVID-19 and because of their untiring efforts they were able to produce a worldclass exercise that makes us a stronger Army, and quite frankly makes us a stronger ally and partner with two very important partners and allies,” McConville said. “It’s quite an achievement if you think about this, you know. This is one of the largest exercises we’ve ever done of this type in the United States, and we had two countries coming to the U.S. during this challenging period.”