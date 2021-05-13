The 13th lecture in the CGSC Foundation’s Vietnam War Commemoration Lecture Series is tonight at June’s Northland, 614 Pottawatomie St., in Leavenworth. A reception with cash bar starts at 5:30 p.m. and the buffet dinner starts at 6 p.m. The featured speaker is Dr. James Willbanks, professor emeritus and former General of the Army George C. Marshall Chair of Military History at the Command and General Staff College, and decorated Vietnam War veteran. He will discuss Operation Lam Son 719, an incursion by the Army of the Republic of Vietnam into Laos in 1971. Tickets for the event are $25 per person in advance or $30 per person at the door. Tickets are available at www.cgscfoundation.org/VL-210513.

Missouri 45 Spur is closed at Route 92 through June 11. Detour signs and digital message boards will be in place to provide alternative routes.

The Rod and Gun Club Kids’ Fishing Derby is 9-11 a.m. May 15 at Smith Lake. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Age groups are 4 and under, 5-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-15. Cost is free for Rod and Gun Club members and $3 for non-members. Awards will be given in each age group. Worms will be sold for $1 per cup. For more information, call 913-240-5503.



Harrold Youth Center will host a summer camp orientation session from 1-3 p.m. May 15 at the center. Camps are open to children in grades six through 12. For more information, call 913-684-5118.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation free drive-in movie showing of “Shrek” is at dusk May 15 at the Frontier Conference Center parking lot, 350 Biddle Ave.

The Army Open four-person scramble starts at 10:30 a.m. May 20 at Trails Lake Golf Course. Cost is $85 for members, $105 for non-members and includes cart, range, lunch, beverages, tee gift, flight prizes and dinner. Register at the golf course or call 913-684-7176.

The Fort Leavenworth Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance is at 11 a.m. May 21 in DePuy Auditorium, Eisenhower Hall. Seating is limited, but the event will be streamed live on the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Facebook page. For more information or to RSVP, e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.CAC.mbx.eo@mail.mil or call 913-684-1694.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Pitch Hit and Run is 5-7 p.m. May 21 at Doniphan Field. Baseball and softball divisions are for players ages 7-14 (as of July 17, 2021). Pitch Hit and Run categories are for boys and girls ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. To register, visit https://pitchhitrun2021.leagueapps.com/events/2244643. There are also Junior Home Run Derby contest categories for boys and girls ages 12 and under and 12-14. To register, visit https://jrhrd2021.leagueapps.com/events/2244463. For more information, call 913-684-7525.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service is now allowing all Department of Defense civilians shopping access. A DoD civilian Common Access Card must be presented. For more information, call 913-651-7270.

Motorcycle safety courses are now available. The next Basic Rider Course is May 17-18. For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/my-fort/all-services/safety.

Fort Leavenworth Household Hazardous Waste drop off is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 810 McClellan Ave. Ring the doorbell for assistance. Items accepted include batteries, CFL bulbs, gas cans and propane bottles. Used oil, antifreeze and tires are accepted at the Auto Crafts Shop, 911 McClellan Ave. Cardboard, plastic containers, glass, electrical and electronics, cans and scrap metal are accepted at the recycle yard on W. Warehouse Road. Items not accepted include styrene foam, plastic bags/film, wood, furniture, mattresses, plastic toys, construction/demolition debris and yard waste.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Fitness Camp enrollment is open online. The camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-14 June 14-17, June 28 through July 1, and Aug. 9-12 at Normandy Field. Cost is $40 per session. A 15 percent sibling discount is available. The camp will focus on dynamic stretching and warm-up, body weight exercise, speed and agility, and plyometric and core exercise. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138. For more information call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Summer Camps enrollment is open online. Baseball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 19-22. Cost is $40. Basketball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 26-29. Cost is $40. Challenger International Soccer Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 3-4 for $95; 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 4-5 years for $110; 9 a.m. to noon for ages 6-8 years for $139; and 1-4 p.m. for ages 9-14 years for $139. Camp dates are June 7-11, July 12-16 and Aug. 2-6. A 15 percent discount is available for siblings. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

The Strike Zone Bowling Center and snack bar is open. New hours are 4:30-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4:30-8 p.m. Sunday. The snack bar closes one hour before the bowling lanes. For more information, call 913-651-2195.

Group Fitness Classes have been updated. Classes offered at Gruber Fitness Center are: Spin at 5:30 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. Saturdays. Yoga is 10:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, with Power Yoga at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Zumba at 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Insanity at 5:30 a.m. Thursdays. Classes offered at Harney Sports Complex are: Float2Fit at 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Boot Camp at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; Powercut at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and Water Aerobics at 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com.

The USDB?Sales Store is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No more than 10 patrons and staff are allowed in the store at a time; no children.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 913-651-6768.

Child and Youth Services summer Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills enrollment is now open. For all SKIES class details, fees and enrollment, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac.