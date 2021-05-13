Munson Army Health Center is giving COVID-19 vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. First and second doses are available for 18 and older.

The next Blood Drive is 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 14 in the Frontier Chapel fellowship hall. Call 1-800-RED?CROSS (733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Fort Leavenworth to schedule an appointment.

Munson Army Health Center has transitioned to the new electronic health record system known as Military Health System Genesis. MAHC has reduced the number of daily appointments while transitioning to MHS?Genesis to focus on providing safe and patient-centered health care. Patients may experience longer wait times during the transition.

All Munson Army Health Center patients need to call the Pharmacy to activate their prescriptions. Call 913-684-6059. The MAHC pharmacy is now able to accept electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (Class II-V medications). Providers should send these prescriptions electronically to “DOD FT LEAVENWORTH PHARMACY.” The pharmacy’s NCPDP / NPI numbers are: 1721174 / 1730593567. Electronic prescriptions submitted for non-formulary medications will not be filled unless a patient has previously received approval to fill these medications. Visit the MAHC pharmacy website at https://munson.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy for more information.

Munson Army Health Center’s mandatory monthly training day is the second Wednesday of each month. The Multiservice Specialty Clinic and most MAHC services will close at 11:30 a.m. Medical records will close at noon. Radiology will close from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The pharmacy, including the drive-through pick-up, will close at 3 p.m.

Munson Army Health Center is scheduling appointments for school physicals. To make an appointment, call 913-684-6250.