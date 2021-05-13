Army National Hiring Days are through June 14. For more information, visit https://www. goarmy.com/army-hiring-days.html.

Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program has several virtual classes scheduled for May and June. The next mandatory Transition Assistance Workshop is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 17-21. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is May 27. The Managing Your Education Workshop is June 1-2. The next Small Business Administration Boots to Business Workshop is June 3-4. The next Department of Labor Career and Credential Exploration Workshop is June 29-30. SFL-TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 913-684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills is hiring instructors. For more information, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/591446900 or call Shelley Anderson at 913-684-3207 or e-mail rachelle.m.anderson.naf@mail.mil.

The kansasworks.com website has been redesigned. The website contains tools and resources to assist people seeking employment and help employers and training providers. Applying for jobs and exploring careers has been streamlined with easy-to-use buttons on the site. Additionally, resumés and training services are readily available to view for every region of the state. For more information, visit https://kansasworks.com/.

The Army Family Web Portal has launched a new Volunteer Management Information System. The cloud-based environment allows Army Community Service staff and volunteers to track volunteer hours. For more information, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following contacts for employment options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call 800-342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call 913-342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.pratt@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.

The Army Community Service Employment Representative is available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to facilitate help with finding jobs, resumé writing, government job information and more. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 913-684-2823.

Fort Leavenworth’s Unified School District 207 is currently hiring. A wide variety of positions are available. To apply, visit www.usd207.org and click on the careers/employment tab.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange has several full-time, part-time and intermittent job openings. Visit applymyexchange.com to apply.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov.