Pet of the Week, Meet Bailey

Bailey is a 1-year-old female mixed-breed dog available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call (913) 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp