The next Blood Drive is 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 14 in the Frontier Chapel fellowship hall. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Fort Leavenworth to schedule an appointment.

Munson Army Health Center has transitioned to the new electronic health record system known as Military Health System Genesis. MAHC has reduced the number of daily appointments while transitioning to MHS Genesis to focus on providing prescriptions electronically to “DOD Ft Leavenworth Pharmacy” The Pharmacy’s NCPDP / NPI numbers are: 1721174 / 1730593567. Electronic prescriptions submitted for non-formulary medications will not be filled unless a patient has previously received approval to fill these medications. Visit the MAHC pharmacy website at https://munson.tricare.mil/He alth-Services/Pharmacy for more information.

Munson Army Health Center’s Mandatory Monthly Training Day is the second Wednesday of each month. The Multiservice Specialty Clinic and most MAHC services will close at 11:30 a.m. Medical records will close at noon. Radiology will close from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The pharmacy, including the drive-through pick-up, will close at 3 p.m.

Munson Army Health Center is scheduling Appointments for School Physicals. To make an appointment, call 913-684-6250.

The Munson Army Health Center Exceptional Family Member Program now has a direct phone number. Medical support assistants in the Pediatric Clinic will answer and then direct patrons to EFMP. The updated phone number is 913-684-6770.