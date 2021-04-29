Registration for the Child and Youth Services Golf Program for children ages 8-17 is open through June 15. Lessons are June 15 through Aug. 5. Cost is $55 per child. For more information, call 913-684-7525/6.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Summer Camps enrollment is open online. Baseball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 19-22. Cost is $40. Basketball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 26-29. Cost is $40. Challenger International Soccer Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 3-4 for $95; 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 4-5 years for $110; 9 a.m. to noon for ages 6-8 years for $139; and 1-4 p.m. for ages 9-14 years for $139. A 15 percent sibling discount is available. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Fitness Camp enrollment is open online. The camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-14 June 14-17, June 28 through July 1 and Aug. 9-12 at Normandy Field. Cost is $40 per session. A 15 percent sibling discount is available. The camp will focus on dynamic stretching and warm-up, body weight exercise, speed and agility, and plyometric and core exercise. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army .mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138. For more information call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

The Strike Zone Bowling Center and snack bar is open. New hours are 4:30-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4:30-8 p.m. Sunday. The snack bar closes one hour before the bowling lanes. For more information, call 913-651-2195.

The Fort Leavenworth virtual Newcomers Orientation is 8:30-10 a.m. May 4. This meeting is mandatory for all active-duty and Department of the Army civilian employees who arrived after Feb. 1 and will be here longer than four months. Family members can attend.

The Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventures spring orienteer meet is 8 a.m. to noon May 8 starting from the parking lot south of Gruber Fitness Center. There will be a three-kilometer introductory course, a five-kilometer intermediate trek course and a 12-kilometer bike course. Racers can complete one or two courses. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call 913-683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.

The 13th lecture in the CGSC Foundation’s Vietnam War Commemoration Lecture Series is May 13 at June’s Northland, 614 Pottawatomie St., in Leavenworth. A reception with cash bar starts at 5:30 p.m. and the buffet dinner starts at 6 p.m. The featured speaker is Dr. James H. Willbanks, professor emeritus and former General of the Army George C. Marshall Chair of Military History at the Command and General Staff College, and decorated Vietnam War veteran. He will discuss Operation Lam Son 719, an incursion by the Army of the Republic of Vietnam into Laos in 1971. Tickets for the event are $25 per person in advance or $30 per person at the door. Tickets are available at www.cgscfoundation.org/VL-210513.

Group Fitness Classes have been updated. Classes offered at Gruber Fitness Center are: Spin at 5:30 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. Saturdays. Yoga is 10:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, with Power Yoga at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Zumba at 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Insanity at 5:30 a.m. Thursdays. Classes offered at Harney Sports Complex are: Float2Fit at 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Boot Camp at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; Powercut at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and Water Aerobics at 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com.

The Combined Arms Research Library is open to Army University students from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Circulation Desk and interlibrary loan are open, course reserves are available, and second floor access is available. Book pull requests still go through the library homepage with pick up at the Circulation Desk. Archive requests will go through the CARL homepage, microfilm/microfiche machines will be available by appointment, and the Learning Resource Center will be open for one-on-one appointments.

The USDB Sales Store is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No more than 10 patrons and staff are allowed in the store at a time; no children.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 913-651-6768.

Child and Youth Services summer Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills enrollment is now open. For all SKIES class details, fees and enrollment, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac.

Swim instruction enrollment is now available for private and mini-group classes for children ages 5 and older. Cost is $60 for four private lessons or $64 for eight mini-group lessons. Private lessons are at 3:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and mini-groups are at 3 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. To enroll, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webrac. For more information, call 913-684-3207 or text 913-704-7595.

Enrollment is now open for Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Spring Youth Baseball Skills Clinics. Clinics are 5-5:40 p.m. Monday and Wednesday for children 5-8 years old and 5-5:40 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for children 9-14 years old May 3-13 at Doniphan Field behind the Post Theater. Cost is $40 and a 15 percent sibling discount is available. To enroll, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Pitch Hit and Run is 5-7 p.m. May 21 at Doniphan Field. Baseball and softball divisions are for players ages 7-14 (as of July 17, 2021). Pitch Hit and Run categories are for boys and girls ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. To register, visit https://pitchhitrun2021.leagueapps.com/events/2244643. There are also Junior Home Run Derby contest categories for boys and girls ages 12 and under and 12-14. To register, visit https://jrhrd2021.leagueapps .com/events/2244463. For more information, call 913-684-7525.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.