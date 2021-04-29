Munson Army Health Center will soon begin scheduling appointments for school physicals. To make an appointment, call 684-6250 after May 1.

The Munson Army Health Center Exceptional Family Member Program now has a direct phone number. Medical support assistants in the Pediatric Clinic will answer and then direct patrons to EFMP. The updated phone number is 913-684-6770.

Call the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 913-684-6099 for the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Munson Army Health Center’s website is https://Munson.TRICARE.mil/.

The Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Treatment Facility is now allowing a limited number of pet owners into the building. Curbside services are still available for pet appointments. Guidelines for in-person appointments include mandatory face coverings, a temperature check and a COVID-19 questionnaire upon entering. One adult is allowed in with the pet. Clients must wait in the waiting room while their pet is being treated.

The Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Treatment Facility has new hours. The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The clinic will close for federal holidays and weekends and follow post guidelines during inclement weather. The clinic closes at noon the last working day of the month for inventory.

Referrals for Applied Behavior Analysis require enrollment in the Exceptional Family Member Program and TRICARE ECHO. To enroll in TRICARE ECHO, a DD Form 2792 must be submitted with the help of the EFMP coordinator. For more information about TRICARE ECHO, call TRICARE West Echo at (844) 524-3578. For additional information about EFMP, e-mail usury.leavenworth.medcom.mahc.mbx.efmp@mail.mil.