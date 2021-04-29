Munson Army Health Center release

Munson Army Health Center transitioned to the new electronic health record system known as Military Health System Genesis April 24.



MHS Genesis is being implemented at Department of Defense hospitals and clinics in phases over the next several years. This new electronic health record system will provide better quality of care and improved safety for service members and their families by becoming the single medical and dental record that all doctors, dentists, nurses, medical technicians and other health care providers will use to manage patients’ care.



“The goal for MHS Genesis is to consolidate health information into single platform and provide a continuum of care from point of injury to definitive treatment at any military treatment facility worldwide,” said Col. Garrick Cramer, MAHC commander “MHS Genesis will greatly increase efficiencies for both beneficiaries and health care professionals through a DoD-wide, unified system that will also continue into the Veterans Affairs medical care system.”

Sgt. Andrew Turner, pharmacy technician, inputs data while learning how to enter prescriptions in the Military Health System (MHS) Genesis patient information system March 23, 2021, in the MAHC learning lab. Pharmacy personnel were learning how to navigate the electronic records system, how to enter prescriptions and more during the training. The new system launched April 24 at MAHC. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Ultimately, this single platform will offer a seamless continuity of medical records for service members and their families, Cramer said.



Cramer said the benefits of incorporating MHS Genesis for soldiers and their families, centers around the integration of this electronic health record with patient centered medical care. The improved ability to facilitate two-way communication will increase patient-provider interaction and promote patient safety, greater population health, as well as quicker medical record availability.



Visit summaries are quickly available at the end of each appointment and visible online 72 hours post-visit via the MHS Genesis patient portal. The MHS Genesis patient portal will support beneficiaries by allowing them to securely message their care provider team, request prescription renewals, view their lab results, make appointments on-line and access their medical records.



Patients were able to start using the MHS Genesis patient portal to communicate with their care team at the end of April. The patient portal offers a number of services to assist in managing patients’ health care and is mobile-phone friendly.



As with any new technology adoption, the MHS Genesis transition team has warned that it will take time for clinic staff to learn how to efficiently navigate the system which may cause longer than routine wait times. MAHC has reduced the number of daily appointments while transitioning to the new electronic health record in order to focus on providing safe and patient-centered health care. The MHS Genesis Transition Command Center was established to monitor daily issues and work rapid mitigations during the first 14 days of the transition.



As a reminder, active-duty dependents and TRICARE beneficiaries can use off-post urgent care without a referral. Active-duty service members can also use off-post urgent care, but require a referral, which they can obtain by calling the Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273) Option 1.



“While this transition has been planned for quite some time, we used a phased approach to our transition to MHS Genesis,” Cramer said. “In addition, we also leveraged experience from members across the Defense Health Agency who were on site to assist medical staff with workflow builds and system checks to expedite efficiency. These efforts have been very crucial to the successful adoption of our new EHR.”



During this time of transition, MAHC plans to continue to provide safe, high quality health care.



“We would first like to thank our patient population for their patience and feedback as we transition,” Cramer said. “While wait times may increase in the immediate future, we want our patients to feel at home here at Munson Army Health Center and trust that the care we provide is both safe and patient focused. We welcome any feedback during this time and will continue to provide updates and information on our Facebook page and website as it relates to the employment of our new electronic health record.”