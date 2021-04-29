Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Spring is in the air, lemonade fills your cup, burgers are on the grill and marshmallows are roasting over the fire pit. However, while we are all busy having fun, we still can’t forget about fire safety awareness. Fire safety guidelines, which can be found in the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook, Sections 5.1 and 5.3, are in place to keep you and your family safe.



Barbecue grills, turkey fryers and fire pits must be at least 15 feet away from structures when in use. Never use grills or fire pits under porches or overhangs. Grills and firepits should not be placed near a structure until completely cooled. Allow ashes from grills and firepits to completely burn out and cool before moving them closer to the house.



Mother’s Day contest

The Mother’s Day photo contest is easy and fun with two lucky moms each winning a $50 gift card. Entries will be accepted from May 1 until noon on May 7.



E-mail one photo of mom and her child or children to fhc@tmo.com. The photo will be posted to the FLFHC Facebook Page @FLFHC. Two winners will be randomly selected May 7.



Winners must reside on Fort Leavenworth at the time of the drawing.



Moving out

Move-out inspection appointments are filling up quickly.



Residents can e-mail their “Notice of Intent to Vacate” form and military orders to fhc@tmo.com with a preferred move-out date in the body of the e-mail.



Initiating a move-out notice in a timely manner allows residents to secure an inspection time that best meets the needs of the family.



Residents who are retiring, deploying or departing on an unaccompanied tour and would like to stay or have their family stay at Fort Leavenworth, are asked to call the Community Management Office at 913-682-6300 to learn about available benefits or options.



For more information about Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities move-out procedures, see Section 3 of the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook.

Handbooks can be downloaded at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com.



FLFHC values residents’ feedback. Call the Community Management Office at 913-682-6300 with any questions or concerns.



Mowing schedule

Wallace will perform weekly yard maintenance on the following schedule:



Monday —Kickapoo, Pottawatomie, Pawnee and New Pawnee villages

Tuesday — Lower Kansa, Santa Fe and Iowa villages

Wednesday — Main Post, Wint Avenue, Nez Perce and Normandy villages

Thursday — Cheyenne, Upper Kansa, Oregon and New Oregon villages

Friday — Ottawa, Shawnee, Osage and South Osage villages



Residents with fenced backyards must mow and otherwise maintain the yard inside the fence.



Utilities tip

Instead of purchasing bathtub and shower cleansers, make your own. Mix one-part vinegar to one-part water in an old cleanser spray bottle. Spray the shower and tub area down, let it sit for 30 minutes, and then rinse it off. This method is environmentally friendly and saves plastic.



