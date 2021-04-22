Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung hosted a permanent-change-of-station town hall for inbound Command and General Staff College students and permanent party personnel April 14 live on the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.



The live broadcast featured several subject matter experts talking about various portions of a PCS move.



“We’re going to provide everything you need to know as you make your move here, and it’s going to be pretty comprehensive,” Hung said. “We’re going to have every service provider that provides service to you, and we also have some special guests.”



On Jan. 29, Fort Leavenworth received access to Installation Management Command’s new data group system called the PCS Process and Data Management Tool to address friction points between various entities like housing, transportation, schools and more, Hung said.



“As long as you remain in touch with your point of contact, we’re going to make every effort to have a smooth PCS experience for you,” Hung said. “Communication is key.”

For more information about the PPROMA, visit https://www.ftleavenworthlamp .com/community/2021/01/28/garrison-prepares-for-next-summer-surge/.



COVID-19 precautions

John Hughes, director of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, said inbound personnel coming from outside a 250-mile radius must quarantine for 14 days. During this quarantine, personnel can still complete in-processing actions such as medical appointments including COVID-19 vaccinations, delivery of household goods and grocery shopping, Hughes said.



“All the mission essential needs for you and your family (can be done),” Hughes said. “We just ask that you wear your masks and adhere to social distancing requirements.”



Housing and Transportation

Joe Gandara, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities director, said inbound personnel need to put in an application for on-post housing.

Joe Gandara, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities community director, talks about applying for on-post housing during the permanent-change-of-station town hall April 14, broadcast live on Facebook from the Unified School District 207 district office. Several representatives provided information about post’s services and procedures for inbound Command and General Staff College students and other personnel PCSing to Fort Leavenworth during the town hall. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“Families have priority for housing on post,” Gandara said.



Assignments for housing will be given in early May.



For more information, call (913) 682-6300.



In conjunction with housing assignments and arrival dates, incoming residents should also coordinate with the Transportation Office.



Deb Palmer, Logistics and Readiness Center director, said incoming residents should plan early by submitting a Defense Personal Property System application as soon as orders are received and keeping all information, including contact information and addresses, up to date.



Visit move.mil for DPS applications.



Applications must still be submitted in personally procured moves, Palmer said.

For more information about housing and transportation, visit https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/community/2021/03/11/summer-transition-housing-transportation/.



Medical support

There are three main ways to stay informed about Munson Army Health Center events, closures and other related information, said Col. Garrick Cramer, MAHC commander.

The MAHC Facebook page has the most up to date information, he said.



Patrons can also visit the MAHC website at https://munson.tricare.mil/ or subscribe to the monthly Munson Notes newsletter by e-mailing MAHC Public Affairs Officer Tracy McClung at tracy.s.mcclung.civ@mail.mil.



Cramer also talked about COVID-19 vaccination opportunities upon arrival, scheduling school physicals starting April 24 and other services offered at MAHC.



MAHC will transition to Military Health System Genesis April 24 for patient services.

For more information about MHS Genesis, visit https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/community/2021/03/25/dod-preps-to-launch-patient-info-system/.



EFMP

Jessica Brushwood, Exceptional Family Member Program program manager, said Army Community Service EFMP provides family support, education and outreach.



For more information, call 684-4357.



For more information on the medical side of EFMP, visit https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/news/top-news-stories/2020/02/13/efmp-families-need-to-prep-before-moves/.



Spouse employment and child care

Army Community Service has e-mailed spouse employment surveys to sponsors to find out the needs of spouses seeking employment while stationed at Fort Leavenworth, said Janice Downey, ACS chief. This includes helping with resumé writing and transfers of licenses and certifications.



Downey said there are also several volunteer opportunities on post and all volunteer training and activity is tracked through the Volunteer Management and Information System.



For more information about VMIS, visit https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/community/2021/01/07/acs-launching-volunteer-management-system/.



For child care, parents need to register with Child and Youth Services and Parent Central. Parents should also create an account with militarychildcare.com because that is where the waitlist for on-post child care is tracked, said Carole Hoffman, CYS coordinator.



Because of COVID-19 restrictions, hourly and part-time child care is currently on hold.

For more information on spouse employment and child care, visit https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/community/2021/03/25/spouse-employment-child-care-among-top-concerns/.



For off-post child care opportunities, visit childcareaware.org.



Schools

Unified School District 207 offers pre-kindergarten through ninth grade for all on-post residents, said Keith Mispagel, USD 207 superintendent.

Ross Viets, Unified School District 207 network administrator, gets ready to go live on Facebook with permanent-change-of-station town hall hosts Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Antwone Jones and Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung April 14 at the USD 207 district office. The Garrison command team hosted the town hall to provide information about Fort Leavenworth services and procedures to inbound Command and General Staff College students and permanent party personnel. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Pre-kindergarten, for 3- and 4-year-olds, is free but only available to on-post residents.

On-post residents are guaranteed enrollment for kindergarten through ninth grade in USD 207 schools.



Off-post families can apply for kindergarten through ninth-grade at USD 207, but enrollment is not guaranteed.



“Families may apply prior to arrival and a local address is not necessary right now,” Mispagel said. “When you arrive, you will need to provide a proof of residency form.”



While there will not be a remote learning option for the 2021-22 schoolyear, along with on-site learning, USD 207 will be launching a virtual schooling program in collaboration with Greenbush Educational Service Center.



“Enrollment is required through USD 207,” Mispagel said. “More information will be posted to our website in the coming days and weeks.”



USD 207 will follow all post guidelines for COVID-19 safety precautions including wearing face coverings and maintaining social distance, Mispagel said.



For more information, visit usd207.org. Enrollment is currently open.



For off-post school information, e-mail Amanda Buckingham, CYS school liaison officer, at amanda.r.buckingham.naf@mail.mil.



Other services

Other information and subject matter experts featured during the town hall included William French, Army Military Pay Office director; Chaplain (Col.) Michael McDonald, Garrison chaplain, who spoke about religious service opportunities; Col. Scott Green, Command and General Staff School director; Lt. Col. Amy Cory, U.S. Student Detachment commander; Col. Brian Payne, School of Advanced Military Studies director; Lt. Col. Mark Winker, commander of Special Troops Battalion, Combined Arms Center; and Kristi Lee, Leavenworth Convention and Visitors Bureau director.



For the full town hall, visit the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.



For copies of the slides shown during the town hall, visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/my-fort/newcomers.