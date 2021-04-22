Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Bashful CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Bashful By ftleaven - April 22, 2021 238 0 Facebook Twitter Bashful is a young male tabby available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Bashful is a young male tabby available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Town hall provides info for inbound families Speaker recalls witnessing effects of genocide Kayak excursion helps clean up Missouri River LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:nineteen − fifteen = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 61.9 ° F 62.6 ° 61 ° 55 % 4.5mph 1 % Mon 79 ° Tue 77 ° Wed 77 ° Thu 71 ° Fri 62 °