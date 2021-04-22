The Munson Army Health Center Behavioral Health Clinic is closed today.

The Munson Army Health Center Military Health System Genesis Patient Portal will go live April 24. To verify that patient information is correct in DEERS, visit https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect. For more information on the patient portal and to access personal health information, visit https://patientportal.mhs.genesis.health.mil beginning April 24.

The Munson Army Health Center Exceptional Family Member Program now has a direct phone number. Medical support assistants in the Pediatric Clinic will answer and then direct patrons to EFMP. The updated phone number is 913-684-6770.

Call the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 913-684-6099 for the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Munson Army Health Center’s website is https://Munson.TRICARE.mil/.

The Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Treatment Facility is now allowing a limited number of pet owners into the building. Curbside services are still available for pet appointments. Guidelines for in-person appointments include mandatory face coverings, a temperature check and a COVID-19 questionnaire upon entering. One adult is allowed in with the pet. Clients must wait in the waiting room while their pet is being treated.

The Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Treatment Facility has new hours. The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The clinic will close for federal holidays and weekends and follow post guidelines during inclement weather. The clinic closes at noon the last working day of the month for inventory.