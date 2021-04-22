Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center of Kansas City will be changing its normal routine for the upcoming summer months. From May through July, the mission will not pick up donations on the second Saturday of each month. Instead, beginning May 18, the mission will be driving through selected villages on post Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The second Saturday of the month pick up day will resume in August.



On each village’s scheduled day, items to be donated to the mission should be placed curbside by 10 a.m. For each donation, the mission will give a voucher for tax credit that can be written off income taxes. The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation. Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.



The mission will pick up donations in Pottawatomie, Cheyenne, Kickapoo, Oregon and Upper Kansa villages on Tuesdays starting May 18; in Shawnee, Pawnee, Santa Fe, Ottawa, Lower Kansa and Iowa villages on Wednesdays starting May 19; and in Main Post, Nez Perce Village, Normandy Village, Osage Village, Infantry Barracks and Wint Avenue on Thursdays starting May 20.



Moving out

Move-out inspection appointments are filling up quickly.



Residents can e-mail their “Notice of Intent to Vacate” form and military orders to fhc@tmo.com with a preferred move-out date in the body of the e-mail.



Initiating a move-out notice in a timely manner allows residents to secure an inspection time that best meets the needs of the family.



Residents who are retiring, deploying or departing on an unaccompanied tour and would like to stay or have their family stay at Fort Leavenworth, are asked to call the Community Management Office at 913-682-6300 to learn about available benefits or options.



For more information about Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities move-out procedures, see Section 3 of the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook. Handbooks can be downloaded at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com.



FLFHC values residents’ feedback. Call the Community Management Office at 913-682-6300 with any questions or concerns.



Mowing schedule

Wallace will perform weekly yard maintenance on the following schedule:



Monday —Kickapoo, Pottawatomie, Pawnee and New Pawnee villages

Tuesday — Lower Kansa, Santa Fe and Iowa villages

Wednesday — Main Post, Wint Avenue, Nez Perce and Normandy villages

Thursday — Cheyenne, Upper Kansa, Oregon and New Oregon villages

Friday — Ottawa, Shawnee, Osage and South Osage villages



Residents with fenced backyards must mow and otherwise maintain the yard inside the fence.



Utilities tip

Take clothes out of the dryer and fold or hang them up while they are still warm to prevent wrinkling. Irons are a big energy consumer — this will shorten time spent ironing and help with energy conservation.



Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.