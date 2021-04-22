The GoArmyEd system deactivated Feb. 12 but tuition assistance requested before that date will be honored. Tuition assistance processing was scheduled to transfer to ArmyIgnitED on March 8, but because of ongoing problems with the website access, Army University created a blanket exception to receive tuition assistance for courses that started between March 8 and April 23. Courses that started after April 23 will not be covered by tuition assistance. For more information, call 913-684-2496.

The Fort Leavenworth Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills is hiring child and youth instructors in cooking, violin, music, voice, dance, science, math, gardening, fitness, robotics, public speaking, sign language, journalism, western horseback riding, martial arts and infant massage. There is an immediate need for a gymnastics instructor. For more information, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/591446900 or call Shelley Anderson at 913-684-3207 or e-mail rachelle.m.anderson.naf@mail.mil.

The Greater Kansas City Federal Executive Board Pre-Retirement Seminar is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 28 on Zoom. Cost is $10 per person and will include presentations covering the Thrift Savings Plan, Social Security, Medicare, long-term care, estate planning, and the CSRS and FERS retirement systems. For more information or to sign up, visit www.KansasCity.FEB.gov.

The kansasworks.com website has been redesigned. The website contains tools and resources to assist people seeking employment and help employers and training providers. Applying for jobs and exploring careers has been streamlined with easy-to-use buttons on the site. Additionally, resumés and training services are readily available to view for every region of the state. For more information, visit https://kansasworks.com/.

The Army Family Web Portal has launched a new Volunteer Management Information System. The cloud-based environment allows Army Community Service staff and volunteers to track volunteer hours. For more information, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is currently hiring lifeguards. Applicants must be at least 15 years old and be a currently certified Red Cross lifeguard. To apply, visit usajobs.gov.

The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following contacts for employment options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call 800-342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call 913-342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.pratt@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.

The Army Community Service Employment Representative is available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to facilitate help with finding jobs, resumé writing, government job information and more. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 913-684-2823.

Fort Leavenworth’s Unified School District 207 is currently hiring. A wide variety of positions are available. To apply, visit www.usd207.org and click on the careers/employment tab.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange has several full-time, part-time and intermittent job openings. Visit applymyexchange.com to apply.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.