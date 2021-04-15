Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Lucy CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Lucy By ftleaven - April 15, 2021 384 0 Facebook Twitter Lucy G is a 5-year-old female domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been declawed, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Lucy G is a 5-year-old female domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been declawed, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chaplain earns Martin of Tours award Mispagel named VP of Impact Aid association CGSC Foundation announces scholarship winners LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:six + seven = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 32.3 ° F 35.6 ° 29 ° 55 % 1.6mph 1 % Wed 47 ° Thu 51 ° Fri 49 ° Sat 63 ° Sun 60 °