The Fort Leavenworth Days of Remembrance for holocaust victims observance is at 3 p.m. April 19 in DePuy Auditorium, Eisenhower Hall. Seating is limited, but the event will be streamed live on the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Facebook page. For more information or to RSVP, e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.CAC.mbx.eo@mail.mil or call 913-684-1694.

The Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services Month of the Military Child Virtual Scavenger Hunt continues through the end of April. Take a photo of an item and share the photo on the CYS Facebook page. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/CYS.FtLeavenworth.

Group Fitness Classes have been updated. The following classes are offered at Gruber Fitness Center: Spin at 5:30 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. Saturdays. Yoga is 10:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, with Power Yoga at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Zumba at 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Insanity at 5:30 a.m. Thursdays. Classes offered at Harney Sports Complex are: Float2Fit at 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Boot Camp at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; Powercut at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and Water Aerobics at 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com.

The Combined Arms Research Library is open to Army University students from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Circulation Desk and interlibrary loan are open, course reserves are available, and second floor access is available. Book pull requests still go through the library homepage with pick up at the Circulation Desk. Archive requests will go through the CARL homepage, microfilm/microfiche machines will be available by appointment, and the Learning Resource Center will be open for one-on-one appointments.

Military One Source Month of the Military Child appreciation kits are currently available. For more information, visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/family-life/month-of-the-military-child/.

The USDB Sales Store has reopened. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No more than 10 patrons and staff are allowed in the store at a time; no children.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 913-651-6768.

Child and Youth Services spring Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills enrollment is now open. For all SKIES class details, fees and enrollment, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac.

Swim instruction enrollment is now available for private and mini-group classes for children ages 5 and older. Cost is $60 for four private lessons or $64 for eight mini-group lessons. Private lessons are at 3:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and mini-groups are at 3 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. To enroll, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webrac. For more information, call 913-684-3207 or text 913-704-7595.

Enrollment is open for the Child and Youth Services Youth Sports and Fitness Spring Start Smart Baseball Clinics for children 3-4 years old. Clinics are 5-5:40 p.m. Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday April 19-29 and May 17-27 at the tennis courts behind Grant Pool. Cost is $25 and a 15 percent sibling discount is available. To enroll, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138.

The next Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services Parent Advisory Council meeting is 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 20 live on Facebook. There will be a presentation on transition support provided by the school liaison officer. To submit questions about any CYS programs or topics, e-mail ftlvn.cys.pab@gmail.com by April 16. For more information, call Parent Central at 913-684-5138.

There are several Strong B.A.N.D.S. fitness events in May. There will be a free Fitness Fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon May 1 at Gruber Fitness Center. A three-course Orienteer Meet is 8 a.m. to noon May 8 starting at Gruber Fitness Center. Cost is $15 for solos and $35 for a group. The free 1000-pound/400-pound Club is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15 at Gruber Fitness Center. A free flying disc golf tournament is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 29 at the disc golf course. For more information, call 913-684-5120 or visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/…/strong…/5090669/58076.

Enrollment is now open for Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Spring Youth Baseball Skills Clinics. Clinics are 5-5:40 p.m. Monday and Wednesday for children 5-8 years old and 5-5:40 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for children 9-14 years old May 3-13 at Doniphan Field behind the Post Theater. Cost is $40 and a 15 percent sibling discount is available. To enroll, visit https://webtrac.mwr.amry.mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Pitch Hit and Run is 5-7 p.m. May 21 at Doniphan Field. Baseball and softball divisions are for players ages 7-14 (as of July 17, 2021). Pitch Hit and Run categories are for boys and girls ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. To register, visit https://pitchhitrun2021.leagueapps.com/events/2244643. There are also Junior Home Run Derby contest categories for boys and girls ages 12 and under and 12-14. To register, visit https://jrhrd2021.leagueapps.com/events/2244463. For more information, call 913-684-7525.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

Gym hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gyms are reserved 5-9 a.m. for active-duty only. Gruber Fitness Center is closed for deep cleaning from 9-10 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Harney Sports Complex and the Annex are closed for deep cleaning from 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.