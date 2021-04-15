National Association of Federally Impacted Schools release

Washington, D.C. — The National Association of Federally Impacted Schools announced April 7 that Keith Mispagel, superintendent of Fort Leavenworth Unified School District 207, has been elected vice president of the NAFIS Board of Directors. The election took place at the 2021 NAFIS Spring Virtual Conference.

Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. James Rainey, Unified School District 207 Superintendent Keith Mispagel and other graduation parade spectators wave and cheer for graduating kindergartners, Patton Junior High School ninth-graders and area high school seniors as they drive by May 15, 2020, on Scott Avenue. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



As the vice president of the NAFIS Board, Mispagel will serve as a national leader advocating for school districts that receive Impact Aid. He assumes this role after nearly seven years on the board, including the past two years as secretary.

Unified School District 207 Superintendent Keith Mispagel looks at the copper container that held the contents of a 64-year-old time capsule April 1, 2020, at the district office. The time capsule, containing class rosters in the students’ own writing, a copy of The Leavenworth Times dated Nov. 18, 1956, and a letter from retired Gen. of the Army Douglas MacArthur regarding the honor of the school being named for him, was retrieved from inside a stone etched with “1956” near where the old MacArthur Elementary School entrance would have been 64 years ago. The old school is currently undergoing a renovation to become the new home of Patton Junior High School. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Impact Aid reimburses school districts for the loss of revenue caused by the presence of nontaxable federal property, including military installations; Indian Trust, Treaty and Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act lands; federal low-income housing facilities; and national laboratories and other federal buildings and property. It ensures that students who attend schools on or near federal property have access to a quality education.



Mispagel is in his 11th year as superintendent of USD 207. Prior to this role, he served as a deputy superintendent, elementary school principal and teacher at Fort Leavenworth, dedicating more than 20 years to the school district.

Unified School District 207 Superintendent Keith Mispagel addresses those gathered for the Social and Emotional Implications for the Military-Connected Child presentation Feb. 13, 2020, at the University of Saint Mary. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“As a school district serving a high concentration of frequently mobile military families, Fort Leavenworth School District works hard each year to provide a high-quality education and environment for our students,” Mispagel said. “Given we experience an average student turnover rate of over 50 percent each year, we are dedicated to supporting students and families with academic, social-emotional and community involvement to have a positive impact, whether they are here for one year or many.

Superintendent Keith Mispagel, right, gives tokens of appreciation to Unified School District 207 Board of Education members USD 207 Board of Education Vice President Lt. Col. Bryce Frederickson and President Myron Griswold for Board of Education Appreciation Month as the board meeting begins Jan. 14, 2019, at the district office. After the appreciation month presentations, Mispagel was surprised with the Commander’s Award for Public Service. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“Federal Impact Aid funding is critical to our operations, capital projects, student services and activities every year,” he said. “Because USD 207 is completely on federal property, we do not have a tax base, and we rely on this funding for annual support.”

Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Williams and Garrison Commander Col. Marne Sutten present the Commander’s Award for Public Service to Unified School District 207 Superintendent Keith Mispagel as the school board meeting begins Jan. 14, 2019, at the district office. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



In addition to his work with NAFIS, Mispagel has sat for many years on the Military Impacted Schools Association Executive Board and is currently serving as its president.

“Keith’s long history of advocating for the Impact Aid program positions him well for this leadership role,” said NAFIS Executive Director Hilary Goldmann. “The NAFIS Board is crucial in ensuring that students in federally impacted school districts receive the resources that they deserve, and Keith brings important insight into the needs of these school districts, their students and their communities, as well as a wealth of experience and expertise from which NAFIS will continue to benefit.”



Mispagel’s term will last for two years.