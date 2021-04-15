Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Residents who are leaving Fort Leavenworth this summer are advised to turn in a Notice of Intent to Vacate form immediately. Many residents have already had a pre-inspection completed but have not yet turned in corresponding paperwork.



Families coming to Fort Leavenworth this summer want to have an address before they arrive. This can only be done if departing residents schedule their departures.

Move-out inspection appointments are filling up quickly.



Residents can e-mail their “Notice of Intent to Vacate” form and military orders to fhc@tmo.com with a preferred move-out date in the body of the e-mail.



Initiating a move-out notice in a timely manner allows residents to secure an inspection time that best meets the needs of the family.



Residents who are retiring, deploying or departing on an unaccompanied tour and would like to stay or have their family stay at Fort Leavenworth, are asked to call the Community Management Office at 913-682-6300 to learn about available benefits or options.



For more information about Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities move-out procedures, see Section 3 of the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook. Handbooks can be downloaded at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com.



Mowing schedule

Wallace will perform weekly yard maintenance on the following schedule:



Monday —Kickapoo, Pottawatomie, Pawnee and New Pawnee villages

Tuesday — Lower Kansa, Santa Fe and Iowa villages

Wednesday — Main Post, Wint Avenue, Nez Perce and Normandy villages

Thursday — Cheyenne, Upper Kansa, Oregon and New Oregon villages

Friday — Ottawa, Shawnee, Osage and South Osage villages



Residents with fenced backyards must mow and otherwise maintain the yard inside the fence.



Part of the landscaping service includes work to maintain flower beds in front of homes as well as mowing. Residents who prefer to plant their own garden bed and/or maintain their own lawn should place a reflective stake in the garden bed or yard to tell Wallace which garden beds or yards they should skip. Residents can bag yard clippings and debris for Wallace to pick up curbside on designated mowing days.



The Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities Self Help Store, 800 W. Warehouse Road, is currently closed to public walk-in service, but is still open for telephone orders with assigned pick-up days. Reflective stakes can be purchased for $5 per pair during normal business hours. Call 913-651-3838 to place an order.



The stakes can be returned before or upon move out for a refund of the purchase price. If the stakes are damaged, they can be exchanged at the Self-Help Store.

FLFHC values residents’ feedback. Call the Community Management Office at 913-682-6300 with any questions or concerns.



Scholarships

Today is the deadline to apply for scholarships.



Scholarships are available to the family members of active-duty service members residing in housing communities owned or managed by the companies of The Michaels Organization, which includes FLFHC.



Visit https://www.michaelsscholars.com/ to download an application packet. Transcripts are required.



For more information, call 913-682-6300.



Utilities tip

Plan your lighting. Not every room needs the same amount of general light. A good lighting plan can reduce electricity costs and still provide all the light you need.



Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.