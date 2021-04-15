CGSC Foundation release

The CGSC Foundation has announced the winners of its 2021 competitive scholarship program.



Jillian Krysa, a senior from Havelock High School in Havelock, N.C., and Kyle Skinner, a senior at North Scott Senior High in Eldridge, Iowa, won the $500 high school awards. Three $500 college-level scholarships were awarded to Ella Levicki, a freshman at the University of South Carolina; Aubrie Penfield, a freshman at Oklahoma State University; and Alannah Skinner, a freshman at Iowa State University. The winner of the $3,500 Park University scholarship is Aubrey Sullivan, a senior at Leavenworth High School.

The foundation’s annual scholarship program is open to immediate family and grandchildren of life members of the foundation’s Alumni Association. Two high school awards and two college awards are presented each year; however, there was a tie at the college level and three were awarded this year. The foundation began accepting applications Jan. 2 and the application period ended March 1. Foundation President/CEO Rod Cox contacted the winning students April 9.



“We’re proud of all of the applicants this year and had a tough time selecting the winners,” Cox said. “The competition was so tight that we had a tie in the college category, so we simply made the decision to award a third college scholarship.”



Cox said this was the second year of the program that the foundation began in 2020 as part of its mission to maintain connections with Command and General Staff College alumni and support military families.



“Maintaining contact with CGSC alumni is part of our main mission, but this program also offers a tangible benefit for our military families,” Cox said. “We started the program in 2020, but I can tell you it really took off this year with many more applications submitted. Congratulations to this year’s winners and thank you to their parents and grandparents for being life members of our alumni association.



Cox said that the new Park University scholarship also worked out well.



“This was the first time Park partnered with us in this program and we, along with the Park University leadership, are excited for the winner,” Cox said.