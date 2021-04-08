CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsPhotosTop Community Stories Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing By ftleaven - April 8, 2021 0 204 Facebook Twitter Combined Arms Center Command Sgt. Maj. Eric C. Dostie and CAC and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. James E. Rainey host a proclamation signing ceremony to kick off CAC and Fort Leavenworth’s observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 1 in Grant Auditorium. Photo by Audrey Chappell/CAC Public Affairs Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. James Rainey signs a proclamation to kick off CAC and Fort Leavenworth’s observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 1 in Grant Auditorium. This year’s SAAPM theme is “Building Cohesive Teams through Character, Trust and Resilience. Protecting People Protects Our Mission.” The month reinforces every member of the Army team’s responsibility to prevent sexual harassment, and associated retaliation, while ensuring professional, compassionate, and comprehensive care and support if incidents occur. Eliminating sexual misconduct ensures the dignity and respect of members of the Army team, promotes cohesion and ensures the readiness of Army formations. For more information on Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or to make a restricted or unrestricted report of sexual assault, soldiers, adult family members and DA civilians can call the Fort Leavenworth SHARP Hotline at 913-683-1443 or stop by the Fort Leavenworth SHARP Resource Center at 632 McClellan Ave. Additional support is available through the Department of Defense Safe Helpline at 877-995-5247. Photo by Audrey Chappell/CAC Public Affairs Combined Arms Center Command Sgt. Maj. Eric C. Dostie signs a proclamation to kick off CAC and Fort Leavenworth’s observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 1 in Grant Auditorium. This year’s SAAPM theme is “Building Cohesive Teams through Character, Trust and Resilience. Protecting People Protects Our Mission.” The month reinforces every member of the Army team’s responsibility to prevent sexual harassment, and associated retaliation, while ensuring professional, compassionate, and comprehensive care and support if incidents occur. Eliminating sexual misconduct ensures the dignity and respect of members of the Army team, promotes cohesion and ensures the readiness of Army formations. For more information on Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or to make a restricted or unrestricted report of sexual assault, soldiers, adult family members and DA civilians can call the Fort Leavenworth SHARP Hotline at 913-683-1443 or stop by the Fort Leavenworth SHARP Resource Center at 632 McClellan Ave. Additional support is available through the Department of Defense Safe Helpline at 877-995-5247. Photo by Audrey Chappell/CAC Public Affairs