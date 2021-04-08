Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities residents should take note of the residential parking restrictions and regulations on Fort Leavenworth.



Recreational vehicles, boat trailers, trailers and commercial trucks with exposed storage racks, more than four wheels or exceeding a Gross Combination Weight Rating of 12,000 pounds cannot be parked in the housing areas for extended periods.



Recreational vehicle storage space can be leased on post at Trails West Golf Course, ?306 Cody Road. For more information regarding vehicle storage, call 913-651-7176.



RVs and trailers can be parked at a housing unit for up to three days for cleaning, loading or unloading. Residents who require longer parking must notify and receive written permission from the FLFHC Management Office.



For more information about parking regulations, see the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook, Section 7.18 or call the FLFHC office at 913-682-6300 or visit 220 Hancock Ave.



Mowing schedule



Wallace will perform weekly yard maintenance on the following schedule:



Monday —Kickapoo, Pottawatomie, Pawnee and New Pawnee villages

Tuesday — Lower Kansa, Santa Fe and Iowa villages

Wednesday — Main Post, Wint Avenue, Nez Perce and Normandy villages

Thursday — Cheyenne, Upper Kansa, Oregon and New Oregon villages

Friday — Ottawa, Shawnee, Osage and South Osage villages



Residents with fenced backyards must mow and otherwise maintain the yard inside the fence.



Part of the landscaping service includes work to maintain flower beds in front of homes as well as mowing. Residents who prefer to plant their own garden bed and/or maintain their own lawn should place a reflective stake in the garden bed or yard to tell Wallace which garden beds or yards they should skip. Residents can bag yard clippings and debris for Wallace to pick up curbside on designated mow days.



The Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities Self Help Store, 800 W. Warehouse Road, is currently closed to public walk-in service, but is still open for telephone orders with assigned pick-up days. Reflective stakes can be purchased for $5 per pair during normal business hours 913-651-3838. The stakes can be returned before or upon move out for a refund of the purchase price. If the stakes are damaged, they can be exchanged at the Self Help Store.



FLFHC values residents’ feedback. Call the Community Management Office at 913-682-6300 with any questions or concerns.



Scholarships

Scholarships are available to the family members of active-duty service members residing in housing communities owned or managed by the companies of The Michaels Organization, which includes FLFHC.



Visit https://www.michaelsscholars.com/ to download an application packet. Deadline for applications is April 15. Transcripts are required.



For more information, call 913-682-6300.



Utilities tip

Most furnace filters should be replaced monthly. Free furnace filters are available for most homes at the FLFHC Self Help Store, 800 W. Warehouse Road, 913-651-3838.



Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.