The Fort Leavenworth Days of Remembrance for holocaust victims observance is at 3 p.m. April 19 in DePuy Auditorium, Eisenhower Hall. Seating is limited, but the event will be streamed live on the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Facebook page. For more information or to RSVP, e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.CAC.mbx.eo@mail.mil or call 684-1694.

The USDB Sales Store reopens today. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No more than 10 patrons and staff are allowed in the store at a time; no children.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, will be open April 10 by appointment only. Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 913-651-6768.

Child and Youth Services spring Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills enrollment is now open. For all SKIES class details, fees and enrollment, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac.

Swim instruction enrollment is now available for private and mini-group classes for children ages 5 and older. Cost is $60 for four private lessons or $64 for eight mini-group lessons. Private lessons are 3:45 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. and mini-groups are at 3 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. To enroll, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webrac. For more information, call 913-684-3207 or text 913-704-7595.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Golfing Spring Fling Weekend is 4-8 p.m. April 16 and 9 a.m. April 17 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost for Friday is $60 per couple and includes a picnic dinner, driving range and silent auction. Cost for Saturday is $55 per golfer and includes course fees, range, lunch and prizes. For more information and to register, visit www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org.

Enrollment is now open for Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Spring Youth Baseball Skills Clinics. Clinics are 5-5:40 p.m. Monday and Wednesday for children 5-8 years old and 5-5:40 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for children 9-14 years old April 5-15 and May 3-13 at Doniphan Field behind the Post Theater. Cost is $40 and a 15 percent sibling discount is available. To enroll, visit https://webtrac.mwr.amry.mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138.

Enrollment is now open for the Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Spring Start Smart Baseball Clinics for children 3-4 years old. Clinics are 5-5:40 p.m. Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday April 19-29 and May 17-27 at the tennis courts behind Grant Pool. Cost is $25 and a 15 percent sibling discount is available. To enroll, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138.

Leisure Travel Services has discounted Kansas City Zoo tickets available. Cost is $14 per person for ages 3 years and older. For more information, call 913-684-1704.

The Fort Leavenworth Tax Assistance Center is open with limited services. Active-duty service members E-6 and below, Gold Star families and families of deployed service members eligible for legal assistance are eligible to use the Tax Center. To schedule an appointment, call 913-684-4932

Military OneSource offers free income tax preparation assistance for all service members. Visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/financial-legal/tax-resource-center/ or call 800-342-9647.

Veterans and retirees who qualify as low income can use the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs through various agencies in the Leavenworth community. For more information, visit https://www.irs.gov/individuals/find-a-location-for-free-tax-prep.

The final sessions of “Vertical Marriage,” presented by Cru Military and the Fort Leavenworth Chapel are at 6:30 p.m. April 9 and May 7. For more information and to register, visit https://forms.gle/ppFqJ9ys8PkTJExU7.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

The Command and General Staff College Foundation gift shop website is open. Visit http://giftshop.cgscfoundation.org.

Gym hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gyms are reserved 5-9 a.m. for active-duty only. Gruber Fitness Center is closed for deep cleaning from 9-10 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Harney Sports Complex and the (bubble gym) Annex are closed for deep cleaning from 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sherman Gate is open 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for outbound traffic only.



Harrold Youth Center’s Virtual After-School Programming is back in session. Classes are open to children in sixth through 12th grades. Classes and workshops are offered in STEM, knitting, photography, Dungeons and Dragons, ukulele and more. For more information, call 913-684-5118.

The Combined Arms Research Library dropbox on the west side of the building near Smith Lake is now open. Additionally, overdue notifications will be sent out for all checked-out items. Door-side pick-up for library materials is also available. To request materials, visit https://carlcgsc.libwizard.com/f/PatronPullRequest and fill out the form.

Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware .org/military-programs/military-families/army/.

Army Community Service is running with a reduced staff. All staff members can be reached through e-mail. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortLeavenworthACS.