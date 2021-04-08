FMWR offers certified lifeguard training

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Eight teenagers are now Red Cross certified lifeguards following a three-day class with Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation March 27, April 3 and April 4 at Harney Sports Complex.

Lifeguard training students 15-year-old Jonathan Purvis, 19-year-old Peter Teachout, 17-year-old Presley Lombardo and 16-year-old Chloe Thompson practice rescues, taking turns in the roles of rescuer and drowning victim, during Red Cross certification class April 3 at Harney Pool. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Under the instruction of Thula Stenerson, Red Cross certified lifeguard instructor for FMWR, students learned about lifeguard skills, CPR, bloodborne pathogens, first aid and AED (automated external defibrillator) use and are now Red Cross certified in all areas.



“(Being certified) means you’re on the job ready to start immediately versus getting the job and then having to get certified and then not doing anything,” Stenerson said. “We can’t use them on the pool deck or in a pool atmosphere if they don’t have the certification.”

Red Cross lifeguard certification class instructor Thula Stenerson, head lifeguard with Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, demonstrates a rescue with “victim” Weston Marshall, lead Fort Leavenworth lifeguard, during lifeguard training April 3 at Harney Pool. Additional three-day Red Cross lifeguard certification classes are being offered April 18, 24 and 25, and May 15, 16 and 23 at Harney Sports Complex. E-mail victoria.j.suprin.naf@mail.mil to register. Lifeguards are currently being hired to work at the post pools this summer; see listings on usajobs.gov. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The class was broken up into educational videos, classroom time, in-water exercises teaching students how to save a drowning victim using lifeguard rescue tubes, and a final written and in-water exam.



“Even if you don’t want to be a lifeguard, this is an amazing skill just to have under your belt and just to be able to do to feel more comfortable,” Stenerson said. “It’s a good skill for everyone to have, regardless of whether a job comes out of it.”

Red Cross lifeguard certification class students — 16-year-old Isaac Ativie, 15-year-old Kate Brooks, 15-year-old Ashley Morgan, 15-year-old Karter Watson, 15-year-old Jonathan Purvis, 19-year-old Peter Teachout, 17-year-old Presley Lombardo and 16-year-old Chloe Thompson — watch 20-year-old Weston Marshall, lead Fort Leavenworth lifeguard and student at the University of Central Missouri, demonstrate a rescue with lifeguard class instructor Thula Stenerson, head lifeguard with Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, during the lifeguard training April 3 at Harney Pool. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



While students agreed that they ultimately wanted to get jobs as lifeguards this summer, they had other reasons for wanting to take the course, too.

“I want to learn the basics in first aid because I plan on pursuing a career as a physician’s assistant, so I thought this is a good start to saving lives,” said Leavenworth High School senior Presley Lombardo, 17. “Every minute matters. Everything you do is timed so you never know how close to drowning someone could be.”



LHS sophomore Isaac Ativie, 16, said learning CPR has been the most helpful to him.

Kate Brooks watches lifeguard training instructor Thula Stenerson show her how to use momentum to pull Ashley Morgan onto a lifeguard rescue tube during lifeguard training April 3 at Harney Pool. Lifeguard training students took turns practicing rescues and portraying victims. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“It’s versatile. I can do a lot of stuff with (CPR) even if I’m not a lifeguard,” he said. “I can help a lot more people a lot more places if I know how to do this.”

Patton Junior High School ninth-grader Karter Watson, 15, said the class is a good life experience.

“I’ve learned how to stay calm and not to panic under pressure if I ever have an emergency situation,” Watson said.

Lifeguard training students — from front to back, 16-year-old Isaac Ativie and 15-year-old Karter Watson, 15-year-old Ashley Morgan and 15-year-old Kate Brooks, 15-year-old Jonathan Purvis and 19-year-old Peter Teachout, and 17-year-old Presley Lombardo and 16-year-old Chloe Thompson — pair up to practice passing a lifeguard rescue tube from lifeguard to victim during lifeguard training April 3 at Harney Pool. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The next lifeguard class sessions, for those 15 and older, are April 18, 24 and 25, and May 15, 16 and 23 at Harney Sports Complex. Cost is $165 for the class with a $40 book fee, but the book is optional, Stenerson said.



“The way I teach, I don’t really reference the book a lot. I make sure to give them every bit of information they’re going to need to pass,” Stenerson said. “(Having the book) just depends on what type of learner you are. If you are someone who wants to plan ahead, read ahead, learn more about it then, yes, by all means, purchase it. But I try to set them up so they would pass with flying colors without it.”



To sign up for the class, e-mail Vikki Suprin, Harney Sports Complex head lifeguard, at victoria.j.suprin.naf@mail.mil.



Those who are already Red Cross certified to be a lifeguard, can apply for a job at usajobs.gov.