Departing residents need to submit notice to vacate

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities is requesting that all outgoing Fort Leavenworth residents submit their notice to vacate form by April 30.



“We can’t do the assignment of homes May 3 (for incoming residents) without viable notices to vacate,” said Arlene Ozores, FLFHC assistant community director. “We know who is intended to leave, but there are all kinds of exceptions.”



For the notice to vacate form, visit ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com, click on “Current Residents,” scroll to “Document Center” and click on ‘Move Out Notice of Intent to Vacate.’ Residents can also call 913-682-6300 to have a copy of the form e-mailed directly to them. Completed forms can be scanned and e-mailed to fhc@tmo.com or put in the drop box outside the FLFHC Community Management Office, 220 Hancock Ave. Because of COVID-19 precautions, the Community Management Office is currently closed to the public.



Once the notice to vacate is submitted, the resident will receive a generalized cleaning list for the home and other supplementing documentation, Ozores said.



The pre-move-out inspection will also be scheduled, which will determine more specific things that need to be done in the home either by the resident or FLFHC.



As of April 5, more than 500 notice to vacate forms and pre-move-out inspections have been completed, Ozores said.



Following the pre-move-out inspection, residents can begin coordinating with the Transportation Office to pack and move household goods. For more information, call the Transportation Office at 684-5656.



Finally, FLFHC will schedule the final move-out inspection with the resident.

“The final move-out (inspection) is the day that everyone and everything has to be out of the home, that you can hand over keys and walk away,” Ozores said.



An adult age 18 or older must be present at all inspections and must wear a face covering throughout the inspection.



“If the resident is unwilling to wear a mask, then we will have to reschedule and I’ve asked my staff to step out,” Ozores said.



For more information, visit ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com or call the FLFHC Community Management Office at 913-682-6300.