CommunityCommunity FeaturesPhotosTop Community Stories CYS Easter Egg Hunt By ftleaven - April 8, 2021 0 214 Facebook Twitter Four-year-old Clara Grant shows her sister, 7-year-old Emily Grant, a bottle of bubbles she found in one of the eggs they gathered in the Fort Leavenworth Community Easter Egg Hunt April 3 at Doniphan Field. Child and Youth Services staff stuffed more than 5,000 eggs with candy and toys for the event. Pre-registered egg hunt participants hunted by age group — 0-3, 4-7 and 8-12 years old— at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. or noon using the three fenced ball fields. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Parents document their children’s search for eggs during the 11 a.m. Fort Leavenworth Community Easter Egg Hunt session for children ages up to 3 years old April 3 at Doniphan Field. Pre-registered participants spaced out on the field and were also staggered by age groups and time slots. Child and Youth Services staff stuffed more than 5,000 plastic eggs with candy and toys for the event. One golden egg, containing a gift certificate, was hidden per age group per round. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Two-year-old Edward Dejon races onto the grass to collect Easter eggs strewn across the ball field during the Fort Leavenworth Community Easter Egg Hunt April 3 at Doniphan Field. Child and Youth Services staff stuffed more than 5,000 plastic eggs with candy and toys for the event. One golden egg, containing a gift certificate, was hidden per age group per round. Pre-registered event participants hunted for eggs in three age categories at the top of each hour from 10 a.m. to noon. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Three-year-old Aadara Predestin finds the golden egg during the Fort Leavenworth Community Easter Egg Hunt April 3 at Doniphan Field. Child and Youth Services staff stuffed more than 5,000 plastic eggs with candy and toys for the event. One golden egg, containing a gift certificate, was hidden per age group per round. Pre-registered event participants hunted for eggs in three age categories at the top of each hour from 10 a.m. to noon. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Two-year-old Olive Ancheta — accompanied by her parents Maj. C.J. Ancheta, Command and General Staff Officer Course student, and Capt. Jennifer Ancheta, Army University, and watched from the fence by her aunt Jin Chon and grandmother Jessica Chon — begins hunting for Easter eggs during the 11 a.m. session of the Fort Leavenworth Community Easter Egg Hunt April 3 at Doniphan Field. Pre-registered event participants hunted for eggs in three age categories at the top of each hour from 10 a.m. to noon. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Two-year-old Olive Ancheta looks at one of the books offered to event participants before the start of the 11 a.m. session of the Fort Leavenworth Community Easter Egg Hunt for children up to 3 years old April 3 at Doniphan Field. Pre-registered event participants hunted for eggs in three age categories at the top of each hour from 10 a.m. to noon. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Maj. Derrick Dejon, Command and General Staff Officer Course student, offers his 2-year-old son Edward candy from one of the eggs the toddler collected during the Fort Leavenworth Community Easter Egg Hunt April 3 at Doniphan Field. Child and Youth Services staff stuffed more than 5,000 plastic eggs with candy and toys for the event. One golden egg, containing a gift certificate, was hidden per age group per round. Pre-registered event participants hunted for eggs in three age categories at the top of each hour from 10 a.m. to noon. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp