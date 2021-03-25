Centennial bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 and 29 for inspection. The bridge will have single-lane traffic March 30 through April 2.

The Fort Leavenworth Women’s History Month observance is 1-2 p.m. March 26 in Grant Auditorium. Seating is limited, but the event will be streamed live on the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Facebook page. For more information or to RSVP, e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.CAC.mbx.eo@mail.mil or call 684-1694.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Egg My Yard fundraiser is April 3. Participants can choose 25, 50 or 100 eggs filled with candy or toddler-friendly fillings to be hidden in their front yard. Cost is $15 for 25 eggs, $25 for 50 eggs and $40 for 100 eggs. All proceeds support scholarship and community assistance. To sign up, visit https://form.jotform .com/210665416267053. For more information, e-mail 2vpflsc@ gmail.com.

The Joker’s Scramble golf tournament starts at 9 a.m. April 3 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Prepay by April 2 and save $5. Cost includes all fees, range, breakfast, beverages, tee gift and prizes. For more information, call (913) 651-7176 or e-mail luke.t.russell2.naf@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Easter sunrise service will be at 7 a.m. April 4 in the field north of the Frontier House off Riverside Avenue.

Enrollment is now open for the spring golf leagues at Trails West Golf Course. Leagues available are the Monday league starting at 5 p.m. on April 5 with playoffs beginning June 7. Cost is $30 per team. The Tuesday league begins at 9 a.m. or 5 p.m. April 6 and ends Oct. 5. Cost is $20 per player and includes league handicap. The Wednesday league begins anytime during operating hours April 7 and ends Sept. 29. Cost is $20 per play and includes league handicap. For more information, call (913) 651-7176 or e-mail luke.t.russell2.naf@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Virtual Cooking Class is 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 6 with chef Jason Wiggins, owner and chef of The Suburban. Cost is $25 for 2 servings and $50 for four servings. RSVP by March 29. To enroll, visit https://form.jotform.com/210704582749056. For more information, e-mail 2vpflsc@gmail.com.

Child and Youth Services spring Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills enrollment is now open. For all SKIES class details, fees and enrollment, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Golfing Spring Fling Weekend is 4-8 p.m. April 16 and 9 a.m. April 17 at Trails West Golf Course. Friday night’s cost is $60 per couple and includes a picnic dinner, driving range and silent auction. Saturday morning’s cost is $55 per golfer and includes course fees, range, lunch and prizes. For more information and to register, visit www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org.

Enrollment is now open for Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Spring Youth Baseball Skills Clinics. Clinics are 5-5:40 p.m. Monday and Wednesday for children 5-8 years old and 5-5:40 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for children 9 -14 years old April 5-15 and May 3-13 at Doniphan Field 1 behind the Post Theater. Cost is $40 and a 15 percent sibling discount is available. To enroll, visit https://webtrac.mwr.amry.mil/webtrac or call 684-5138.

Enrollment is now open for the Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Spring Start Smart Baseball Clinics for children 3-4 years old. Clinics are 5-5:40 p.m. Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday April 19-29 and May 17-27 at the tennis courts behind Grant Pool. Cost is $25 and a 15 percent sibling discount is available. To enroll, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac or call 684-5138.

Leisure Travel Services has discounted Kansas City Zoo tickets available. Cost is $14 per person for ages 3 years and older. For more information, call 684-1704.

The Fort Leavenworth Tax Assistance Center is open with limited services. Active-duty service members E-6 and below, Gold Star families and families of deployed service members eligible for legal assistance are eligible to use the Tax Center. To schedule an appointment, call 684-4932

Military OneSource offers free income tax preparation assistance for all service members. Visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/financial-legal/tax-resource-center/ or call (800) 342-9647.

Veterans and retirees who qualify as low income can use the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs through various agencies in the Leavenworth community. For more information, visit https://www.irs.gov/individuals/find-a-location-for-free-tax-prep.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (913) 651-6768.

The final sessions of “Vertical Marriage,” presented by Cru Military and the Fort Leavenworth Chapel are at 6:30 p.m. April 9 and May 7. For more information and to register, visit https://forms.gle/ppFqJ9ys8PkTJExU7.

Gym hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gyms are reserved 5-9 a.m. for active-duty only. Gruber Fitness Center is closed for deep cleaning from 9-10 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Harney Sports Complex and the (bubble gym) Annex are closed for deep cleaning from 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.