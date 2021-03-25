The Leavenworth County Health Department has moved to Phases 1 through 4 of the Kansas State Vaccination Plan. There will be a walk-in vaccination event today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverfront Community Center. For more information, visit www.kansasvaccine.gov.

Munson Army Health Center’s Rehabilitation Clinic will be closed March 29 and April 14 for staff training.

Munson Army Health Center will administer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Frontier Conference Center. For more information, visit the Munson Army Health Center Facebook Page.

March is National Nutrition Month. The Munson Army Health Center Facebook page is featuring Commissary tours. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/munsonhealth.

The Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Treatment Facility is now allowing a limited number of pet owners into the building. Curbside services are still available for pet appointments. Guidelines for in-person appointments include mandatory face coverings, a temperature check and a COVID-19 questionnaire upon entering. One adult is allowed in with the pet. Clients must wait in the waiting room while their pet is being treated.

The Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Treatment Facility has new hours. The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The clinic will close for federal holidays and weekends and follow post guidelines during inclement weather. The clinic closes at noon the last working day of the month for inventory.

Call the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 684-6099 for the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccinations at Munson Army Health Center.

Munson Army Health Center’s new website is https://Munson.TRICARE.mil/.