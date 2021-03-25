Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

As people prepare to transition from Fort Leavenworth in the coming months, residents are asked to e-mail their intent to depart to the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities Community Management Office at fhc@tmo.com. The FLFHC team will reply with a “Notice of Intent to Vacate” form. Once this form is completed and e-mailed back, the FLFHC team will then be able to schedule a pre-move out inspection (if not yet completed) and also a final move-out inspection.



Service members need to provide a copy of their military orders to begin the move-out process. Initiating a move-out notice in a timely manner will allow a resident to secure an inspection time that best meets the needs of his or her family — prime spots fill up quickly.



Those who are retiring and would like to stay or are deploying or preparing an unaccompanied tour and want their family to stay at Fort Leavenworth should contact the FLFHC office to learn about what benefits or options might be available.



As always, if residents have any questions, they should contact the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



Easter basket drawing

Enter to win one of two Easter baskets. One entry per child ages 1-10 years. Find the entry form at https://forms.gle/QvnSR8cyJnzbARZ7.



All entries must be received before April 2.



For more information, call Meghan Fowler at (913) 682-6300.



Scholarships

Scholarships are available to the family members of active-duty service members residing in housing communities owned or managed by the companies of The Michaels Organization, which includes FLFHC.



Visit https://www.michaelsscholars.com/ to download an application packet. Deadline for applications is April 15. Transcripts are required.



For more information, call (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

Unplug electronics when they are not being used. Small kitchen appliances, games, televisions and computers use up energy even when they are turned off.



