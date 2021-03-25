Lt. Gen. James Rainey | Commanding General, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth

It has been one year since Fort Leavenworth joined the rest of the country in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following guidance from our elected officials and military leaders, we implemented multiple postwide mitigation efforts. These efforts included shifting many people to telework, changing the way we approach Army education and training, adding mask mandates, and asking people to socially distance or even isolate from one another.



Throughout this difficult time, one thing is reinforced to me every single day: The strength of our Army is its people — our soldiers, Army civilian professionals and our families. Your unwavering resilience and willingness to get the job done despite challenging circumstances left me humbled to be a part of this team. The amount of cohesiveness and teamwork shown by this community, and the dedicated leadership from our commanders, directors, supervisors and managers, is simply inspiring.



Ironically, while many of us have been apart physically, our teams found ways to work together in a spirit of cooperation and genuine caring that is a true example to all of those around us. Despite hardships, we continue to meet the goals of the organization.



This cooperative effort goes beyond just our normal “day jobs.” Working together, we have managed to maintain a lower percentage of COVID cases than our surrounding communities. Through your diligence and adherence to safety measures we have sustained low incident rates of positive cases and hospitalizations overall, and no loss of life.



Our phenomenal team from Munson Army Health Center has provided more than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations since they became available. While this is reassuring, it is only the beginning. I encourage each of you to do your part and get your vaccine when it is offered to you.



While we are making positive strides, I’d remind you that there is still work to do. Continue to use the tools that helped us mitigate the spread so far. Wear a mask, maintain social distance and wash your hands frequently. As we vaccinate more people and conditions remain favorable, we will look at easing some of our COVID restrictions as we move into the summer months.



Thank you for all you do to make this community the best hometown in the Army!