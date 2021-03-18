Weekly nutrition videos shot at Commissary

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Grains was the topic of the latest “Commissary Thursdays” live video March 11 on the Munson Army Health Center Facebook page.

Viewers check in as Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs Officer Tracy McClung broadcasts a virtual National Nutrition Month Commissary tour conducted by Registered Dietician Marcy Sedwick live on Facebook March 11 at the Fort Leavenworth Commissary. The virtual tour features a different food group each week with healthy options available at the Commissary. The tours are broadcast live at noon each Thursday on the MAHC Facebook page. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

To celebrate National Nutrition Month, Marcy Sedwick, registered and licensed dietitian at MAHC, records a live video from the Fort Leavenworth Commissary focusing on one of the five food groups at noon every Thursday.

“We want to get the message out to help people learn how to eat healthy and think about the importance of making good choices,” Sedwick said.

In the latest session, Sedwick said the most nutritional grains, which should be 25 percent of a healthy plate, are found in items like 100 percent whole wheat bread, oatmeal, whole grain pasta and brown rice.

“These just have stronger fuel and better nutrition,” Sedwick said.

The less nutritional grains come in items like white bread and cookies where the grain is more refined.

Recipes, such as the one for these oatmeal bars, are shared during the weekly National Nutrition Month virtual tours of the Fort Leavenworth Commissary. The tours are broadcast live at noon each Thursday in March on the Munson Army Health Center Facebook page. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“Refined grains are stripped down and have a loss in nutritional value,” Sedwick said.

All “Commissary Thursdays” sessions are available on the MAHC Facebook page. The first week on March 5 covered fruits and vegetables. The final two sessions will cover dairy and protein.

Registered Dietician Marcy Sedwick talks about the health benefits of whole-grain foods as Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs Officer Tracy McClung broadcasts the virtual National Nutrition Month Commissary tour live on the MAHC Facebook page March 11 at the Fort Leavenworth Commissary. Sedwick talks about a different food group each week while showing healthy options available at the Commissary during the virtual tours, which are live at noon every Thursday in March and available for later viewing as well on the MAHC Facebook page. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Sedwick said in choosing items for each food group it is all about personalizing one’s plate to find what works best for each individual.

“Personalize it for your health needs. Personalize it for your taste buds,” Sedwick said. “The hope is just to get people to think and slow down and make good choices most of the time, to get their best nutrition in for their own health needs and to enjoy some delicious new foods. You have to eat every day anyway, so it’s just helping people to make good choices.”

For help setting up a more personalized nutrition plan, MAHC patrons, including active-duty service members, families and retirees, can call the Nutrition Clinic at 684-6523 to make an appointment.