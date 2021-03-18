The Greater Kansas City Federal Executive Board Pre-Retirement Seminar is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 28 on Zoom. Cost is $10 per person and will include presentations covering the Thrift Savings Plan, Social Security, Medicare, long-term care, estate planning, and the CSRS and FERS retirement systems. For more information or to sign up, visit www.KansasCity.FEB.gov.

The kansasworks.com website has been redesigned. The website contains tools and resources to assist people seeking employment and help employers and training providers. Applying for jobs and exploring careers has been streamlined with easy-to-use buttons on the site. Additionally, resumés and training services are readily available to view for every region of the state. For more information, visit https://kansasworks.com/.

The Army Family Web Portal has launched a new Volunteer Management Information System. The cloud-based environment will allow Army Community Service staff and volunteers to track volunteer hours. For more information, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil.

John W. Poillon Scholarship applications are available at the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members, currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth, or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. government or a non-appropriated fund. The application deadline is March 26.

“Pandemics in Military History” is the topic for the 2021 Friends of the Frontier Army Museum YOUTH ESSAY CONTEST. FFAM is accepting essays through April 1. The contest is open to students in ninth through 12th grades from schools within 20 miles of Fort Leavenworth. For more information and the entry form, visit www.ffam.us.

The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation scholarship applications are available through April 15. To download the application packet, visit https://www.michaelsscholars.com/. For more information, call (913) 682-6300. See A6.

The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following contacts for employment options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call (800) 342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call (913) 342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.pratt@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.

The Army Community Service Employment Representative is available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to facilitate help with finding jobs, resumé writing, government job information and more. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 684-2823.

Fort Leavenworth’s Unified School District 207 is currently hiring. A wide variety of positions are available. To apply, visit www.usd207.org and click on the careers/employment tab.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange has several full-time, part-time and intermittent job openings. Visit applymyexchange.com to apply.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.

The Exceptional Family Member Program needs level 3 and 4 respite care providers. For more information or to apply, visit www.sri-hq.com/careers.php.

Become a Family Child Care provider. A free training program guides potential and aspiring providers through the certification process. For more information, call 684-5117.

The Fort Leavenworth Civilian Personnel Advisory Center is currently open for virtual meetings only. For more information, e-mail CPAC at usarmy.leavenworth.chra-sw.mbx.cpac@mail.mil.

Child and Youth Services has several job openings. For more information or to apply, visit www.usajobs.gov.