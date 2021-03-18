Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Sewers are designed to take away wastewater from sinks and baths, as well as toilet paper and human waste flushed down the toilet. Many items cause blockages in sewers or damage to the environment by putting trash down the toilet.



Just because an item is labeled “flushable” doesn’t mean it is safe to flush. Instead, bag it and put it in the garbage.



Sewers are not designed to cope with modern disposable products. The drains connecting homes to the main sewer are only big enough to carry water, toilet paper and human waste. They are often no wider than four inches.



Around 75 percent of blockages involve disposable items. To prevent damage, the following items should be disposed of in the ways recommended.



• Cotton balls, womens’ products, bandages, plastics and dental floss should be put in the garbage along with other household trash.



• Personal hygiene items should be wrapped well and disposed of in the trash. Use the special bags for sanitary protection available from pharmacies.



• Flush human waste down the toilet, but not the wet wipe or baby wipe. The wipe should be disposed of in the trash.

• Razors and blades should be put in a rigid container before placing in the trash.

• Any unwanted or unused medicines should be returned to the local pharmacy for safe disposal. Do not dispose of medicines with other household waste, and remember to keep all medicines out of reach of children.

• Disposing of syringes and needles down the toilet or in household garbage is dangerous and could cause injury to someone. To dispose of syringes and needles safely, contact a local hospital or health authority for advice.



Easter basket drawing

Enter to win one of two Easter baskets. One entry per child ages 1-10 years. Find the entry form at https://forms.gle/QvnSR8cyJnzbARZ7.



All entries must be received before April 2.



For more information, call Meghan Fowler at (913) 682-6300.



Scholarships

Scholarships are available to the family members of active-duty service members residing in housing communities owned or managed by the companies of The Michaels Organization, which includes FLFHC.



Visit https://www.michaelsscholars.com/ to download an application packet. Deadline for applications is April 15. Transcripts are required.



For more information, call (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

When using the oven, it’s tempting to frequently open the door to check on a dish’s progress. But because the hot air that is contained in the oven is an important part of the appliance’s cooking process, frequent peeking is self-defeating. Every time the oven door is opened, the temperature inside is reduced by as much as 25 degrees, forcing it to work even harder and use more energy to get back to the proper cooking temperature. If you need to check on a dish, use the oven window instead.



