Spring is on its way and Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities would like to remind residents to be proactive about general springtime cleaning and the general maintenance upkeep of your home. Take this opportunity to get rid of the old and bring in the new.



FLFHC has partnered with the City Union Mission Christian Life Center. The second Saturday of each month, items to be donated to the mission should be placed curbside by 10 a.m. For each donation, the mission will give a voucher for tax credit that can be written off income taxes. The next pick up is March 13.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items but not mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation. Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.



Pot of gold

In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, FLFHC is having a “Pot of Gold” contest through March 15. Stop by the Community Management Office, 220 Hancock Ave. to view the pot through the front door window. Guess the number of packages of candy in the pot without going over. The winner gets the candy, St. Patrick’s Day swag and a $100 gift card.



Each resident address can enter at https://forms.gle/LpkuTPqNkyFevE6F7.

Note, some of the candy may contain nuts.



Easter basket drawing

Enter to win one of two Easter baskets. One entry per child ages 1-10 years. Find the entry form at https://forms.gle/QvnSR8cyJnzbARZ7.



All entries must be received before April 2.



For more information, call Meghan Fowler at (913) 682-6300.



Scholarships

Scholarships are available to the family members of active-duty service members residing in housing communities owned or managed by the companies of The Michaels Organization, which includes FLFHC.



Visit https://www.michaelsscholars.com/ to download an application packet. Deadline for applications is April 15. Transcripts are required.



For more information, call (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

Turn lights off when not in use, even for short periods of time. Turning lights off and on uses less energy than if they are left on all the time.



Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.