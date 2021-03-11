Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

As service members prepare to arrive at Fort Leavenworth, it is important to start the process early if interested in obtaining on-post housing, said Joe Gandara, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities community director.



The first step to obtaining on-post housing is to fill out an application, which can be found at https://www.frontierheritagecommunities.com/#how-to-apply.



After the application is filled out, FLFHC can make the assignment. One of the key portions of the application is the “need by” date.



“‘Need by’ date does not equal ‘report date.’ It’s got to be something that you’ve already planned through and you have enough leave time to take care of and/or have otherwise made arrangements,” Gandara said. “That’s the date we’re going to look at to make sure we have a house assigned.”

From their new porch, Maj. Ben Hunter, incoming Command and General Staff College student, and his 11-year-old daughter Cami watch ABF driver Ray Lilotta arrive with their household goods July 10, 2020, on post. With the ongoing COVID-19 threat, several incoming families opted for DITY moves, some driving moving vans themselves and some hiring drivers to bring their self-packed household goods from post to post. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Starting May 3, applicants will either be assigned a home address or told where he or she is at on the waiting list for housing. Those who are assigned an address must accept the assignment within a week of the notification or the quarters will be assigned to the next person on the waiting list, Gandara said. Priority for assignment is based on “student run,” which means applications will be ordered by date of rank.



Applicants who initially deny the first quarters assignment or who put in an application after the student run will go to the bottom of the waiting list.



Because of COVID-19, lease signings will not be done in person, Gandara said.



“Last year, we used an online signing service,” Gandara said. “We plan on doing this again this year.”



Incoming students who want to live off-post are advised to call the Housing Services Office at 684-5681.



As incoming residents receive their housing availability dates, they should also coordinate with the Transportation Office for delivery of household goods, as well as keep information on the Defense Personal Property System up to date.



“You are coming to a school that is longer than 20 weeks, so you are entitled to a non-temporary storage of any household goods that you will not need while you are here,” said Deb Palmer, Logistics Readiness Center director. “When you’re deciding on your travel plans, we recommend you take into account the required delivery date that (Defense Personal Property) provides to you to increase the possibility of your household goods arriving here approximately the same time you do. This will increase your chances of direct delivery.”



For more information about transportation of household goods or any issues not receiving direct delivery, call the Transportation Office at 684-5656.



If any damage claims need to be filed, visit move.mil or call the Transportation Office.

Current information should always remain up to date with both FLFHC and transportation of household goods, including if an incoming service member’s originally assigned address changes, Gandara said.



“In very few cases, there may be a need to change the address due to unforeseen issues such as the previous resident is not moving out as indicated and thus, we will not have enough time to make the house ready, but we will make every effort to assign them in the same neighborhood,” Gandara said. “If we have to change the address, the resident will need to notify transportation as soon as possible to change the delivery location.”



Departing FLFHC residents should visit https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/community/2021/02/25/give-timely-notice-of-intent-to-vacate/ for more information on how to notify FLFHC of intent to vacate.