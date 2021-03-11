March is National Nutrition Month. The Munson Army Health Center Facebook page is featuring Commissary tours. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/munsonhealth.

The Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Treatment Facility is now allowing a limited numbers of pet owners into the building. Curbside services are still available for pet appointments. Guidelines for in-person appointments include mandatory face coverings, a temperature check and a COVID-19 questionnaire upon entering. One adult is allowed in with the pet. Clients must wait in the waiting room while their pet is being treated.

The Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Treatment Facility has new hours. The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The clinic will close for federal holidays and weekends and follow post guidelines during inclement weather. The clinic closes at noon the last working day of the month for inventory.

Call the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 684-6099 for the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccinations at Munson Army Health Center.

Munson Army Health Center’s new website is https://Munson.TRICARE.mil/.

Referrals for Applied Behavior Analysis require enrollment in the Exceptional Family Member Program and TRICARE ECHO. To enroll in TRICARE ECHO, a DD Form 2792 must be submitted with the help of the EFMP coordinator. For more information about TRICARE ECHO, call TRICARE West Echo at (844) 524-3578. For additional information about EFMP, e-mail usury.leavenworth.medcom.mahc.mbx.efmp@mail.mil.

The Army Wellness Center is currently making appointments for body composition testing, metabolic testing, stress management training, health coaching, exercise prescription and virtual classes. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (913) 758-3403.