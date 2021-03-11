Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville gets a desk-side demonstration of the Digital Job Book and Small Unit Leader Tool on personal devices by Combined Arms Center-Training Sgt. Maj. Thomas Conn during a CAC-T update brief March 4 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. Over the last few weeks, Conn has been working to engage senior Army leaders visiting Fort Leavenworth to personally show the capabilities of the digital tools that are used to update and manage soldier training. The Digital Job Book and Small Unit Leader Tool were launched via the Army Training Network in 2016, and in early 2020 the tools were made available via username and password so soldiers could access and update data in real time via their personal devices. For more information or to access the tools, go to ATN at https://atn.army.mil. Photo by Tisha Swart-Entwistle/Combined Arms Center-Training Public Affairs
Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville gets a desk-side demonstration of the Digital Job Book and Small Unit Leader Tool on personal devices by Combined Arms Center-Training Sgt. Maj. Thomas Conn during a CAC-T update brief March 4 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. Over the last few weeks, Conn has been working to engage senior Army leaders visiting Fort Leavenworth to personally show the capabilities of the digital tools that are used to update and manage soldier training. The Digital Job Book and Small Unit Leader Tool were launched via the Army Training Network in 2016, and in early 2020 the tools were made available via username and password so soldiers could access and update data in real time via their personal devices. For more information or to access the tools, go to ATN at https://atn.army.mil. Photo by Tisha Swart-Entwistle/Combined Arms Center-Training Public Affairs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

three + sixteen =