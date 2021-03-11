Home Community Hands-on demonstration CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Hands-on demonstration By ftleaven - March 11, 2021 473 0 Facebook Twitter Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville gets a desk-side demonstration of the Digital Job Book and Small Unit Leader Tool on personal devices by Combined Arms Center-Training Sgt. Maj. Thomas Conn during a CAC-T update brief March 4 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. Over the last few weeks, Conn has been working to engage senior Army leaders visiting Fort Leavenworth to personally show the capabilities of the digital tools that are used to update and manage soldier training. The Digital Job Book and Small Unit Leader Tool were launched via the Army Training Network in 2016, and in early 2020 the tools were made available via username and password so soldiers could access and update data in real time via their personal devices. For more information or to access the tools, go to ATN at https://atn.army.mil. Photo by Tisha Swart-Entwistle/Combined Arms Center-Training Public Affairs Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville gets a desk-side demonstration of the Digital Job Book and Small Unit Leader Tool on personal devices by Combined Arms Center-Training Sgt. Maj. Thomas Conn during a CAC-T update brief March 4 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. Over the last few weeks, Conn has been working to engage senior Army leaders visiting Fort Leavenworth to personally show the capabilities of the digital tools that are used to update and manage soldier training. The Digital Job Book and Small Unit Leader Tool were launched via the Army Training Network in 2016, and in early 2020 the tools were made available via username and password so soldiers could access and update data in real time via their personal devices. For more information or to access the tools, go to ATN at https://atn.army.mil. Photo by Tisha Swart-Entwistle/Combined Arms Center-Training Public Affairs RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HHC, JRCF named best in Army corrections CAC leaders to address harmful behaviors in force Summer transition: housing, transportation LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:three + sixteen = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth mist enter location 44.9 ° F 46.4 ° 44 ° 93 % 4.5mph 90 % Mon 58 ° Tue 54 ° Wed 51 ° Thu 42 ° Fri 51 °