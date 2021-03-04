Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Beth Hausauer, Cub Scouts Pack 1 leader, told a story from Scouting lore to 17 Arrow of Light Scouts before they made their transition from Cub Scouts to Scouts BSA during a crossover ceremony Feb. 27.

Senior Patrol Leader Ethan Herken replaces 10-year-old Jayden Palmer’s Webelos neckerchief with Troop 366’s bright orange neckerchief during the Cub Scouts to Scouts BSA crossover ceremony Feb. 27 at Zais Park. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“Beyond the top (of a high mountain) are the peaks of the Scouts BSA program that must be met and climbed to reach the shining sea of adulthood,” Hausauer said.



In shifts to comply with COVID-19 social distancing precautions, the new Scouts began their journey at Main Parade and then walked to Zais Park where they received their new neckerchiefs. After reciting the Scout Oath, they were led by their Scout leaders down Grant Avenue and Pope Avenue to Patch Community Center, hearing about the 12 points of the Scout Law along the way — trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. Reaching their destination, they were met and welcomed by their Troop Scoutmasters.

Acting Senior Patrol Leader Eliza Resch welcomes 10-year-old Marianna Klutse into Troop 166 with the troop’s bright green neckerchief during the Cub Scouts to Scouts BSA crossover ceremony Feb. 27 at Zais Park. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“This is a significant moment for the Scouts moving from Cub Scouts into the Scouts BSA program,” said Gary Rowley, Troop 366 Scoutmaster. “My main hope for them is that they will continue to grow and lead, and they’ll enjoy Scouting as they always have before; that they’ll bond and make new friendships with the older boys here that will carry them through a lifetime.”



Troop 366 welcomed two new Scouts.



“I want to inspire (the new Scouts),” said 15-year-old Ethan Herken, Troop 366 senior patrol leader. “While I may not do great things, if I can help these guys do great things then that’s what I want to do.”



Troop 66 welcomed nine new Scouts.

Ten-year-old Rohan Johnson holds his Webelos neckerchief as his brother, 15-year-old Roman Johnson replaces it with a Troop 66 neckerchief during the Cub Scouts to Scouts BSA crossover ceremony Feb. 27 at Zais Park. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“(The crossover ceremony) is a rite of passage for a Cub Scout to transition to a Boy Scout,” said Dave Grindle, Troop 66 Scoutmaster. “I want them to get integrated into the troop as a family and then just learn and grow and become good stewards of the community and embrace the Scout Law and the Scout Oath.”



Eagle Scout Alex Weiss, Troop 66 senior patrol leader, said he hopes the new Scouts feel welcome in the troop.



“I want them to have a good time,” Weiss said. “I want to teach them leadership.”

All-female Troop 166 welcomed four new Scouts.



“(Welcoming new Scouts each year) shows that people are still enjoying the program and the positiveness of the program and the outcomes of it,” said Sarah Groefsema, Troop 166 Scoutmaster. “It recognizes that Scouts BSA really does follow its mission statement of bringing up young adults to make good decisions and become good leaders.”

Thirteen-year-old Scout Sam Rowley, Troop 366 fire support, lights a Webelos neckerchief on fire, using a solution that would only make it appear to be on fire but not actually burn it, while Erick Sweet, Troop 366 assistant Scoutmaster and master of ceremonies, narrates the activity and Webelos Scouts watch from a socially distanced semicircle during their Cub Scouts to Scouts BSA crossover ceremony Feb. 27 at Zais Park. The fire demonstration, conducted with each transitioning Scout’s neckerchief, coincided with a narrative that suggested whoever’s neckerchief didn’t burn was worthy of crossing over into Scouts BSA. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Eliza Resch, Troop 166 acting senior patrol leader, said she’s excited to get to know the new Scouts.



“I hope to be able to teach them to be leaders, to be independent, take hold of their lives and be able to help people even if they don’t need it sometimes,” Resch said.



The new Scouts had different reasons why they were excited to join Scouts BSA.



“My brother mentions a lot of awesome games,” said new Troop 366 Scout Andrew Nance, 11. His brother, 13-year-old Billy Nance, Troop 366, welcomed him into the troop by tying his neckerchief. “I’ve been excited about (Scouts BSA) ever since I became an (Arrow of Light).”



New Troop 66 Scout Foster Merrill, 10, said he was excited for the camping trips and new opportunities.

Twelve-year-old Scout Ben Sweet, Troop 366 fire support, lights a Webelos neckerchief on fire, using a solution that would only make it appear to be on fire but not actually burn it, during the Cub Scouts to Scouts BSA crossover ceremony Feb. 27 at Zais Park. The fire demonstration, conducted with each transitioning Scout’s neckerchief, coincided with a narrative that suggested whoever’s neckerchief didn’t burn was worthy of crossing over into Scouts BSA. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“(Crossing over to Scouts BSA) feels cool because it’s moving on into something else,” he said.



New Troop 166 Scout Emma Herlihy, 11, said it felt good to officially be in Scouts BSA.



“I’m excited about getting to be outside and spending time with other people,” she said.