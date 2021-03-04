Dear Editor:

A 482-day season. COVID percentages. Temperature checks. Quarantines. Number of masks worn. In-person and online school. The list of obstacles that this team has faced are enough to halt even the strongest of armies. They rose to the challenge with victory in their sights and grit in their hearts.



Practices started and a two-week quarantine quickly followed. Teams had to be separated and then practice on separate days. Temperatures dropped, snow fell and practice moved indoors.



Meets were canceled and Nationals postponed, but we overcame. We found new meets and created new competitions to keep the Raiders active. We won the Missouri State Championship and our Raider meet.



The outpouring of support from parents and the community have been outstanding! There are never enough words to thank everyone for feeding the team, taking photos, hauling the trailer, making banners, countless trips to school to pick Raiders up from practice, new obstacles designed and built …



All of this marked our year.



Although we didn’t get the victory of first place at Nationals that we trained countless hours for, we are beyond proud of the Raiders. We were the only school to bring three powerhouse teams. The female team placed second — the highest in our team history, the males placed third — the highest in our team history, co-ed placed fourth, and Jesse Purvis placed fourth in Ultimate Male Raider. We brought home 17 trophies.



Raiders, thank you for the countless hours you have put into the team. This is the legacy you leave. The determination that you will never give up. That you will fight hard no matter what. You leave a legacy of champions. That is far greater than a trophy or one day on the playing field.



We are National Champions runner-up!



Seniors, thank you for all of the work you have done! Your legacy and mentorship doesn’t end at your season. It is carried onward.



2017 National Champions runner-up, 2018 National Champions runner-up, 2019 National Champions, 2020 National Champions runner-up.

Mary Schwartz

Junior ROTC Raiders Coach

Leavenworth High School