Editor:

In spite of challenging COVID-19 living and operating constraints, compounded by the “arctic blast” two weeks ago, the Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club conducted its semi-annual Hunting Dog Competition Feb. 27 on private farm land in the northwest corner of Leavenworth County.



Sixteen hunting dogs and their owners owe a great deal of thanks to the landowners, superbly professional efforts of 11 volunteers and support from Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff.



The club was blessed to provide both pointing and flushing hunting dogs and their handlers an opportunity to assess their skills finding, harvesting and retrieving game farm pheasants in preparation for 2021 spring and summer training. The event was safe, fun, family-oriented and compliant with pandemic protocols because of the superb support from our volunteer judges, bird planters and command post operators; and acute awareness and compliance by all with pandemic operating constraints.

The competition allowed an English setter, Brittany spaniels, a Weimaraner, Labrador retrievers, German shorthair pointers, and a pudelpointer to “hit” the fields one last time to hone their training plans.



On behalf of all the dog handlers — thank you to our wonderful volunteers, corporate sponsors and generous landowners for allowing the dogs to display their genetic potential and let their owners make final plans for the 2021 training season.



Yours in safe hunting with trained and healthy dogs,

Kent Ervin and Jan Horvath,

co-chairmen