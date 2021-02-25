Call the COVID vaccine hotline at 684-6099 for the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccination program at Munson Army Health Center.

Munson Army Health Center’s new website is https://Munson.TRICARE.mil/. The MAHC staff is currently training to use Military Health System Genesis, a new electronic health record system. To learn more about the system, visit www.health.mil/MHSGENESIS.



Referrals for Applied Behavior Analysis require enrollment in the Exceptional Family Member Program and TRICARE ECHO. To enroll in TRICARE ECHO, a DD Form 2792 must be submitted with the help of the EFMP coordinator. For more information about TRICARE ECHO, call TRICARE West Echo at (844) 524-3578. For additional information about EFMP, e-mail usury.leavenworth.medcom.mahc.mbx.efmp@mail.mil.



The Army Wellness Center is currently making appointments for body composition testing, metabolic testing, stress management training, health coaching, exercise prescription and virtual classes. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (913) 758-3403.

Follow Munson Army Health Center on Facebook for the most current updates on services, hours of operation and health related information.

The Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy phone line is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To talk to a pharmacist about prescriptions, call 684-6059. New prescriptions must be called in before coming to the drive-through. The drive-through is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Munson Army Health Center Multiservice Specialty Clinic (formerly the Readiness Center) is accepting appointments for active-duty vision and hearing exams, immunizations (including flu vaccines for all ages from 6 months to 65 years), and physical exams. Call 684-6250 to schedule appointments. The clinic is not currently providing walk-in services.