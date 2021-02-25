Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

As people prepare to transition from Fort Leavenworth in the coming months, residents should e-mail their intent to depart to the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities Community Management Office at fhc@tmo.com. The FLFHC team will reply with a “Notice of Intent to Vacate” form. Once this form is completed and e-mailed back, the FLFHC team will then be able to schedule a pre-move-out inspection (if not yet completed) and also a final move-out inspection.



Service members need to provide a copy of their military orders to begin the move-out process. Initiating a move-out notice in a timely manner will allow a resident to secure an inspection time that best meets the needs of his or her family — prime spots fill up quickly.



Students in the Command and General Staff Officer Course and School of Advanced Military Studies who live on post will get assessment inspections in March that will serve as pre-move-out inspections. Students must still send a “Notice of Intent to Vacate” to FLFHC.



Residents who have already filed a “Notice of Intent to Vacate” and have had to change their move-out date should contact FLFHC as soon as possible so appointments can be adjusted.



Those who are retiring and would like to stay or are deploying or preparing an unaccompanied tour and want his or her family to stay at Fort Leavenworth should contact the FLFHC office to learn about what benefits or options might be available.



The upcoming summer season is a busy time for all.



As always, if residents have any questions, they should call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



Scholarships

The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, awards scholarship grants to residents of Michaels Organization properties who are pursuing some form of higher education, in college, a trade or professional school, or an institute. Last year, 22 FLFHC residents received scholarship grants.

The scholarships are available to the family members of active-duty service members residing in housing communities owned or managed by the companies of The Michaels Organization, which includes FLFHC.



Visit https://www.michaelsscholars.com/ to download an application packet. Deadline for applications is April 15. Transcripts are required.



For more information, call (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

Slow cookers are a really inexpensive way to cook food. The cooker gently simmers away all day, using little more power than a conventional light bulb.



Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.