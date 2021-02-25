The following services are open:
Adjutant General services — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Army Community Service, including Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, Family Action Plan, Military Family Life Consultant, New Parent Support Program and Survivor Outreach Services — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Army Substance Abuse and Prevention — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Army Wellness Center — by appointment only
Arts and Crafts Center — by appointment only. Face coverings required.
Auto Skills Craft Shop
Armed Forces Bank — lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open
Barber Shop (PX), open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday — by appointment only.
BOSS — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Central Issue Facility — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Brunner Range
Burger King — drive-through open
Chapel Services — open Sundays for limited in-person services at Frontier, Pioneer and Memorial Chapels, reservations required; counseling available by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Child Development Centers — For mission-essential families only
Combined Arms Research Library — pick-up available for CGSS and SAMS students and faculty
DA Photo Studio — by appointment only
Education Center — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Exchange Main Store — open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Exchange Express (Shoppette/Gas Station) — open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Fitness Facilities — Gruber Fitness Center, Harney Sports Complex and Harney Sports Complex Annex, open 5-9 a.m. for active-duty only, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Gruber closes 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. for cleaning. Harney closes 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. for cleaning.
Fort Leavenworth Commissary — open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Frontier Community Credit Union — drive-through only
Frontier Conference Center — by reservation only
Housing Maintenance Office — open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
Housing Oversight Office — open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; limit of two customers at a time
Housing Services Office — open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; limit of three customers at a time
Hunting and fishing allowed
ID Cards — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Legal Assistance Office — open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only
Mail and Distribution — open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays only
Munson Army Health Center — All patrons must enter through circle drive door for screening
National Cemetery — interments only
Optometry Shop (PX)
Outdoor Equipment Rental
Playgrounds — daylight hours only; practice social distancing and clean equipment after use
Post Office
Post Theater — for official events only; face coverings required
Rod and Gun Club Kennel — by appointment only
RV Storage and POV Resale Lot
School Liaison Services
Smith Dental Clinic — offering sick call only from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Stables and Hunt Club
Thrift Shop — by appointment only
Trails West Golf Course — open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Transportation Office — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Visitor Control Center — open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed weekends and holidays
Facility hours are subject to change. Follow the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page for daily updates.
Dining:
Charley’s, Jerusalem Grill, Taco Bell and Starbucks — open for take-out
The Fairway Grille and 12th Brick Grille — open for take-out/curbside, no dine-in
The Dining Facility — open for subsistence-in-kind service members only
The following services are closed:
Flying Activity
FLFHC Community Center and Fitness Center
Frontier Army Museum
Harrold Youth Center — virtual programming only
Leisure Travel Office
Strike Zone Bowling Center
Veterinary Treatment Facility — Seeing only military working dogs and limited privately-owned pets