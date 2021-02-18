The Fort Leavenworth Tax Center is open with limited services. Active-duty service members E-6 and below, Gold Star Families and families of deployed service members eligible for Legal Assistance are eligible to use the tax center. See page A5.

Military OneSouce offers free income tax preparation assistance for all service members. Visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/financial-legal/tax-resource-center/ or call (800) 342-9647.

Veterans and retirees who qualify as low income can use the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs through various agencies in the Leavenworth community. For more information, visit https://www.irs.gov/individuals/find-a-location-for-free-tax-prep.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility needs adult volunteers to help cover daily care shifts, which include walking dogs, cleaning kennels and more. Apply on the Volunteer Management Information System at https://vmis.armyfamilywebportal.com. Call (913) 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information.

The next Family Life Marriage Resilience Classes are “Family Wellness” 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19 and “Marital Resiliency” is 6-8 p.m. March 19 virtually or in-person at Pioneer Chapel. Snacks, drinks and a meal will be provided, cost is free. Child care is not provided. The program will also be shown on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FLKSRSO. To register, call (913) 680-7336.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Golf Simulator West Coast Swing League is a four-week, two-person, nine-hole scramble. Week 1 is “Spanish Bay” March 1-7, Week 2 is “Spyglass Bay” March 8-14, Week 3 is “Torrey Pines” March 15-21 and Week 4 is “Pebble Beach” March 22-31. Cost is $40 per player and $80 per team. There are weekly flight prizes and flexible tee times. For more information or to sign up, call (913) 651-7176 or e-mail luke.t.russell2.naf@mail.mil.

Report suspected unemployment fraud to the Kansas Department of Labor Fraud Department at https://www.fraudreport.ks.gov and the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.identitytheft.gov. Army civilians who believe a fraudulent unemployment claim has been filed in their name should contact the Army Benefits Center-Civilian Unemployment Compensation Department 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call (785) 239-9836 or e-mail usarmy.riley.chra-hqs.mbx.abcc-uc.inquiry@mail.mil.

Gym hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gyms are reserved 5-9 a.m. for active-duty only. Gruber Fitness Center will close for deep cleaning 9-10 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Harney Sports Complex and the (bubble gym) Annex will close for deep cleaning 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sherman Gate is open 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for outbound traffic only.

Harrold Youth Center’s Virtual After-School Programming is back in session. Classes are open to children in sixth through 12th grades. Classes and workshops are offered in STEM, knitting, photography, Dungeons and Dragons, ukulele and more. For more information, call 684-5118.

The Combined Arms Research Library dropbox on the west side of the building near Smith Lake is now open. Additionally, overdue notifications will be sent out for all checked-out items. Door-side pick-up for library materials is also available. To request materials, visit https://carlcgsc.libwizard.com/f/PatronPullRequest and fill out the form.

Army Community Service is running with a reduced staff. All staff members can be reached through e-mail. For more information and a staff phone and e-mail listing, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortLeavenworthACS.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (913) 651-6768.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite /military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware.org/military-programs/military-families/army/.