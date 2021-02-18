Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

One of the many benefits to residents of Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities is the presence of a responsive 24-hour maintenance staff.



Urgent or emergency service requests should only be made when the situation creates an imminent danger to residents or risks serious damage to property after hours or on the weekends. Examples include an electrical power outage, loss of heating in the winter or cooling in the summer, or extensive flooding in a basement.



For urgent and emergency work orders, residents should call the FLFHC Maintenance Office at (913) 651-3838 and stay on the line to speak with a member of the maintenance team.



Calls placed to the Maintenance Department outside of the normal business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday should be for emergency requests only.

ActiveBuilding, the FLFHC resident portal, should only be used to schedule routine maintenance. To register for ActiveBuilding, visit https://frontier-heritagecommunities.activebuilding.com. For more information about setting up an ActiveBuilding account, call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



In addition to regularly offered services, the Maintenance Department also provides self-help items for the convenience of residents at a minimal cost. In addition to items for sale, furnace filters are available at no cost. Self-help items may be purchased at the Maintenance Warehouse at 800 W. Warehouse Road, near the horse stables. Also, residents are asked to complete and return the maintenance survey that accompanies each work order receipt. Resident feedback helps FLFHC provide the best service to residents.



Scholarships

The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, awards scholarship grants to residents of Michaels Organization properties who are pursuing some form of higher education, in college, a trade or professional school, or an institute. Last year, 22 FLFHC residents received scholarship grants.



The scholarships are available to the family members of active-duty service members residing in housing communities owned or managed by the companies of The Michaels Organization, which includes FLFHC.



Visit https://www.michaelsscholars.com/ to download an application packet. Deadline for applications is April 15. Transcripts are required.



For more information, call (913) 682-6300.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center collects donations curbside the second Saturday of each month. Place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up is rescheduled for Feb. 20.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.

For more information, call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

Aluminum can be recycled using less than 5 percent of the energy used to make the original product. Recycling one aluminum beverage can save enough energy to run a 14-watt CFL bulb (60-watt incandescent equivalent) for 20 hours, a computer for three hours or a television for two hours.



?Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.